Alton Brown's 8-3-1-1 Seasoning Tip For Delicious Baby Back Ribs
Some folks may think the most important part of a baby back ribs recipe is the sauce. But many others believe dry rub is the key to the ribs' crisp, caramelized exterior, intense flavor, and juicy texture. Dry rub works its magic by penetrating every bit of meat, making the dish supremely tender and tasty. For those who chose that route, we'd argue that Alton Brown's 8-3-1-1 seasoning method is one of the most delicious ways to make ribs.
It comes from his Who Loves Ya Baby-Back? ribs recipe from Season 2 of "Good Eats," a science- and history-based cooking show on Food Network that Brown hosted from 1999 to 2012. "We're going with what we call an 8-3-1 plus 1 rub," Brown explained in the episode (via Facebook). "Eight parts of light brown sugar, three parts of kosher salt, and one part of chili powder," he said while adding the components to a large mason jar to combine.
For the last part, he adds small amounts of six more ingredients to the jar: "Black pepper, cayenne, jalapeño seasoning, a little Old Bay, rubbed or dried thyme, and that leaves us with just enough room for onion powder." Next, he coats two racks of ribs with the rub, wraps them in foil, and refrigerates them. In the meantime, he prepares an acidic braising liquid (which he later reduces into a sticky glaze) to tenderize the ribs further, then bakes them low and slow to succulent perfection.
Why does Alton Brown's 8-3-1-1 dry rub work?
It's all about balance. Sugar is the base because it's crucial for browning the rib bark, or the outer layer of crisped seasonings that accumulates on barbecued meat as it cooks. It also softens the ribs and retains moisture for fall-apart-tender results. That said, it's imperative that high-sugar rubs are cooked at a low temperature so the bark doesn't burn, which is why Alton Brown says the best way to cook the ribs is at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for two-and-a-half hours.
His formula is flexible. You can riff on ingredients based on what's in your pantry, as long as you maintain the ratio. (Some swear by garlic and ground mustard.) The recipe produces multiple batches, so prepare it once and you'll be equipped for barbecues to come. Reviewers say it works on salmon, brisket, chicken, and all sorts of pork.
While some find the recipe too salty or too sweet, many rave about its foolproof nature. "The rub resulted in a flavorful rib with just enough spice that was counteracted by the sweetness of the brown sugar," The Keenan Cookbook blog reports. "These are the best ribs I've ever eaten. I'm not a griller, so using the oven is [a] bonus," says a Food Network recipe reviewer. "I've been making it for years and when someone new tries it, they always seem reluctant because the ribs aren't smoked for hours ... when they taste them, they love them," asserts another.