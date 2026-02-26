Alton Brown's 8-3-1-1 Seasoning Tip For Delicious Baby Back Ribs

Some folks may think the most important part of a baby back ribs recipe is the sauce. But many others believe dry rub is the key to the ribs' crisp, caramelized exterior, intense flavor, and juicy texture. Dry rub works its magic by penetrating every bit of meat, making the dish supremely tender and tasty. For those who chose that route, we'd argue that Alton Brown's 8-3-1-1 seasoning method is one of the most delicious ways to make ribs.

It comes from his Who Loves Ya Baby-Back? ribs recipe from Season 2 of "Good Eats," a science- and history-based cooking show on Food Network that Brown hosted from 1999 to 2012. "We're going with what we call an 8-3-1 plus 1 rub," Brown explained in the episode (via Facebook). "Eight parts of light brown sugar, three parts of kosher salt, and one part of chili powder," he said while adding the components to a large mason jar to combine.

For the last part, he adds small amounts of six more ingredients to the jar: "Black pepper, cayenne, jalapeño seasoning, a little Old Bay, rubbed or dried thyme, and that leaves us with just enough room for onion powder." Next, he coats two racks of ribs with the rub, wraps them in foil, and refrigerates them. In the meantime, he prepares an acidic braising liquid (which he later reduces into a sticky glaze) to tenderize the ribs further, then bakes them low and slow to succulent perfection.