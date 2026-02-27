Why Timing Matters When Adding Herbs To Slow Cooker Meals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Busy adults and parents turn to the slow cooker time and again for its sheer convenience. It can facilitate a wide range of meals, like these 64 slow cooker recipes that make our lives easier. We love the slow cooker for everything from game-day chili to a good mashed potato recipe, but if we had to pick one thing we don't love about it, it's that the food that emerges from it can sometimes turn out bland and flavorless compared to other cooking methods.

How do we reap the slow cooker's benefits without serving up tasteless fare? To learn more, we spoke to Clare Andrews, the U.K.'s top authority on air fryers and author of four cookbooks, including "The Ultimate Slow Cooker Cookbook." Andrews offered some simple yet crucial advice for producing slow cooker meals packed with flavor: know when it's the appropriate time to add herbs to the dish — and when to choose dried versus fresh.

Adding fresh herbs too early is one of the common mistakes everyone makes when using the slow cooker. As Andrews explained, "Herbs like fresh parsley, basil, and coriander can lose their freshness and become dull or slightly bitter after hours of cooking." If the herbs are fresh, she suggests adding them toward the end of cooking or right before serving. Dried herbs, on the other hand, release flavor over time and are best added to the slow cooker at the start.