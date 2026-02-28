Craving Pizza? You Should Probably Skip This Chain, According To Reviews

To be fair, Pizza Ranch customers were not 100% disappointed across the board, and reviews vary by location, but the reviews that were bad...were really bad. A Google reviewer who visited Pizza Ranch in Cedar Falls, Iowa, complained there was no coffee available when their family arrived, the salad bar had no lettuce, and the buffet had only about five slices of pizza. "To think I paid for these things and not have them is a real let down," they wrote.

Perhaps one of the most disappointed reviews came from a patron who visited Pizza Ranch in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. They complained on Yelp that their party was seated beneath a fan that was filthy, the tables were dirty, the buffet area was overrun, and the pizza was cold. They went on to mention other issues with the restaurant's coffee and fried chicken. "I will never return for the above reasons, and [for] $14, I expected more," they wrote.

Over on Reddit, a user posted that they'd recently moved from the East Coast to the Midwest and were curious to know more about Pizza Ranch. Positive responders noted that the variety of options worked well for feeding a large family with different tastes. Others said Pizza Ranch was tolerable, but recommended the fried chicken and the breakfast pizza over the regular pizza. The most critical commenters noted the prices at Pizza Ranch had recently been increasing. A few said they preferred other Midwest pizza places, such as Bop's.