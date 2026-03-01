How The Chef From This Texas Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Stop Became A Fan-Favorite

On his wildly popular show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," host Guy Fieri has interacted with some unique chefs and restaurant owners from all over the country, but few stand out like Alice "Ma" Harper, who captured the hearts of viewers. Harper was in her early 60s when she opened Ma Harper's Creole Kitchen in San Antonio, Texas. Now approaching her late 90s, Harper is still busy in the kitchen, churning out the classic Creole food she learned to make while growing up in New Orleans and cooking for her 15 siblings. She was already a beloved figure in the community, but her exposure on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" introduced this hardworking restaurateur to the nation.

Many have watched the segment featuring Ma Harper and her restaurant on YouTube and have left glowing comments about the chef and owner. "Ma Harper is a national treasure and an absolute riot," one commenter writes. Another says, "Sorry, Guy, that was Ma Harper's episode and you were just in it, lol."

When the episode, titled "Regional Recipes," aired, Fieri described Harper as "livin' and lovin' and laughin' and cookin' and rhymin' and teachin' and winnin' — all at the age of 89!" which pretty much sums up Harper, her delicious food, and the way her fans feel about her.