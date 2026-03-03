This Fruit Has More Sugar Than A Standard Snickers Bar

For decades, moms and doctors everywhere have told us that incorporating fruit into our diets is a great idea. Full of nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants, these foods are pleasingly sweet and low in calories. Still, certain fruits may be better than others, especially for folks who are concerned about excessive sugar intake. As it turns out, a single mango contains about 46 grams of sugar. This is equal to about 11 teaspoons. For comparison's sake, a regular-sized Snickers candy bar has 28 grams of sugar.

Make no mistake: We think mangos are delightful. With their vivid colors, soft pulp that's almost creamy in texture, and a flavor that has notes of citrus, pineapple, and peach, these tropical stone fruits are absolutely delicious. But given how high they are on the sugar scale, should we all just head to the candy vending machine instead when we want a mid-day energy boost? No.

Unlike highly processed sugary candies, fruits contain fiber and other nutrients. These cause the body to absorb the sugar in mangos more slowly, helping to guard against rapid increases in blood sugar. This is particularly significant for people with diabetes. Meanwhile, munching on a candy bar will send your blood glucose through the roof at record speed. Still, if you are concerned about the effects of the fruit, opt for some chunks or slices of mango rather than having the whole thing in one sitting.