The Frozen Pizza Brand With The Highest Quality Ingredients, According To Reviews
While pizza was initially conceived in Italy, pizza grew to so beloved by Americans over time that we've come to claim the delicacy as part of our own culture. Pizza is one of the most addicting foods that leaves us always wanting more, in part due to the chemicals in the cheese that trigger our brains to release dopamine. Somewhere along the way, we recognized we might never find the strength to completely break up with pizza (and why would we want to?), so instead we started asking how to make pizza healthier. The answer was to cook the pizza at home to allow for control over the quality of the ingredients. But what does that mean for those who lack time, or patience in the kitchen, or both? Luckily frozen pizza makers have stepped up their health-conscious efforts, bringing pizzas to supermarkets with ingredients that we can feel better about eating. Enter Whole Foods signature pizza Cappello's, which is hailed consistently by reviewers for high-quality ingredients and flavor.
Cappello's gained popularity among health-conscious pizza lovers due to its almond flour crust. In 2025 the brand released a gluten-free wheat pizza. Its made with a wheat crust produced through a process that removes the gluten, and while gluten-free is often sought after, it doesn't automatically equate to healthy. That distinguisher comes from the ingredients, which Cappello's achieves with seed-free oils, whole milk mozzarella, and uncured meat toppings.
Cappello's achieves healthy without sacrificing taste
TikTok user and food reviewer @meowmeix posted a video review from the supermarket frozen section, during which she explained, "There is a lot of sub-par pizza here in America." She broke down red flag ingredients in some of the most popular store-bought pizza brands (not to point any fingers ...ahem... Red Baron, we don't mind telling your untold truths). Many had BHT and BHA (which are banned in other countries), dough conditioner, and added fillers. In contrast, she pointed to Cappello's as one of the healthiest ingredient choices, naming coconut oil and extra virgin olive oil as green flags.
Other reviewers praised Cappello's not only for ingredients but also for taste, including YouTuber @BobbyParrish. In a video where he tried four different frozen pizza brands known for being healthy and ranked them, he gave Cappello's an A. He sampled the gluten-free wheat crust pizza and commented, "For gluten free, that eats like a wheat pizza. It's actually quite lovely."
Other social media platforms feature conversations with pizza lovers (especially gluten free pizza lovers) praising Cappello's as a top choice. A Reddit user at r/glutenfreerecipes ranked Cappello's as their number one for flavor and texture in a frozen pizza round-up. The user noted the brand has a high price point, but said they deemed it worth the money. On Facebook, a member of a foodies group posted about the gluten-free wheat crust pizza, calling it "sorcery" and asking for more products and flavors.