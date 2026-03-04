The Frozen Pizza Brand With The Highest Quality Ingredients, According To Reviews

While pizza was initially conceived in Italy, pizza grew to so beloved by Americans over time that we've come to claim the delicacy as part of our own culture. Pizza is one of the most addicting foods that leaves us always wanting more, in part due to the chemicals in the cheese that trigger our brains to release dopamine. Somewhere along the way, we recognized we might never find the strength to completely break up with pizza (and why would we want to?), so instead we started asking how to make pizza healthier. The answer was to cook the pizza at home to allow for control over the quality of the ingredients. But what does that mean for those who lack time, or patience in the kitchen, or both? Luckily frozen pizza makers have stepped up their health-conscious efforts, bringing pizzas to supermarkets with ingredients that we can feel better about eating. Enter Whole Foods signature pizza Cappello's, which is hailed consistently by reviewers for high-quality ingredients and flavor.

Cappello's gained popularity among health-conscious pizza lovers due to its almond flour crust. In 2025 the brand released a gluten-free wheat pizza. Its made with a wheat crust produced through a process that removes the gluten, and while gluten-free is often sought after, it doesn't automatically equate to healthy. That distinguisher comes from the ingredients, which Cappello's achieves with seed-free oils, whole milk mozzarella, and uncured meat toppings.