Do Screw Tops Equal Cheap Wine?

Picking a good vino isn't always easy, even with handy resources like guides that explain red wine and sommelier advice on choosing from a menu. Despite how much helpful information there is, certain misconceptions get in the way. One of the biggest myths about wine is that the products with screw tops are always cheap. According to the stereotype, they are lower-quality with a budget-friendly focus, like the kind that come in 3-liter jugs at under $15.This is understandable, as corks have been the traditional closure for centuries and assist in allowing the wine to age better over time. Though there are some distinctions between screw top wines and their corked siblings, makers of quality products have been transitioning to using twist-off caps for good reason.

Along with being on the affordable end and easier to open, one of the biggest advantages with screw caps comes in avoiding cork taint. For those unaware, this is essentially a fungi-based chemical reaction that's common in natural corks. While technically harmless, cork taint can mute the wine's flavor and give the bottle an unpleasant aroma similar to a wet dog, moldy basement, or crushed aspirin.

Additionally, though corks may bring out more characteristics when aging wine, screw tops have the added benefit of creating greater consistency in the flavor profile. Another consideration is that the bottling process always leaves some oxygen in the container, meaning the vino can still be aged.