This Bizarre Steakhouse Chain Was Unlike Any Other In America

Sometimes, the most memorable restaurant experiences aren't only about the food. Case in point: Ask anyone what they remember the most about Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse, and it's likely they'll mention the talking animal heads, not the menu. Indeed, this now-shuttered steakhouse once attracted customers for its entertaining display of animatronic forest animals and Canadian-themed décor.

From 1992 to 2016, Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse — named after Bugaboo Provincial Park in British Columbia — operated in multiple Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, including Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, Delaware, and Maryland. At its peak there were around 30 restaurants, each with a Canadian lodge theme that featured multiple animatronic animals like Moxie the Moose and Bill the Buffalo, as well as racoon, goose, owl, skunk, fish, woodpecker, and squirrels.

The moose and the buffalo heads would move and talk (mostly cheesy quips about the food) every 5 to 10 minutes, while other animals like the racoon or skunk would simply pop out of a barrel to look around and startle unexpecting customers. There was also a talking tree named Timber and a Canadian Mountie that was either a statue or moving animatronic depending on the location. At select locations, Timber was located in the lobby to entertain guests with historical facts about Canada every few minutes. The tree-sized robot reportedly malfunctioned frequently, so some stores ended up removing it to avoid the maintenance costs.