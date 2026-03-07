You've Heard Of The 'Blue Light Special,' But The Store Behind It Is Nearly Extinct

When speaking of retail history, the legendary "Blue Light Special" is likely to be mentioned. Even for those unfamiliar with the exciting sight of those flashing blue strobe lights, it's likely you've at least heard those three iconic words, "Attention Kmart Shoppers." The fame of the store and those words, which were announced with the sale on the overhead speakers, was enough to warrant reference in mainstream movies like Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice" and as inspiration by media personality Ayesha Curry. After decades as a retail powerhouse, Kmart descended to a shadow of its former self.

Following its beginnings as the S.S. Krege Company, the first Kmart store opened in San Fernando, California, circa 1962. In addition to the blue light special, Kmart was a retail leader in many ways. Though the food courts of Costco and Sam's Club are a major part of their shopping experience, Kmart was among the first to adopt the concept, at one point crossing into a chapter of Little Caesar's story as its pizza was once served at Kmart Cafes.

In fact, the popularity of Kmart's food courts inspired the company to open Kmart Chef, a line of spin-off restaurants. In the spirit of Kmart's purpose of making shopping affordable for its patrons, it was one of the major chains, like Walmart, with layaway programs as a core of its revenue strategy, which lasted until at least 2015.