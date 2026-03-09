What Does 'Split The G' Mean When Drinking Guinness?

Guinness is a beer that takes itself seriously — and so do the drinkers of said beer. And, sure, the milky stout probably tastes better when poured in its Irish home, but there are still some rules about pouring Guinness, Stateside, or wherever you may have a pint. However, if you've ever ordered a pint at an Irish pub anywhere around the globe, you may have heard someone dare you to "split the G," as you take your first sip. But what does that actually mean?

Simply put, it's the challenge of drinking your freshly poured Guinness in one straight go until you've reached the middle of the "G" on a Guinness-branded glass (when it's sitting upright). While it may just seem like a fratboy phenomenon, "splitting the G" has taken over the Internet (and news), having appeared in Bloomberg and The Chicago Sun Times. Guinness Brewery Ambassador Colm O'Connor told our sister site Chowhound that it is "something that I imagine would've been dreamt up by somebody on TikTok," adding that it has grown to the point where he's meeting visitors at the Gravity Bar — the Guinness brewery's 360-degree bar — in "split the G" T-shirts. O'Connor was quick to note, however, that this is decidedly not an official Guinness initiative — saying "that's a lot of beer to split the G, to be honest with you."