The Outrageous Restaurant That Made Diners Eat From Mini Toilets

Have you ever had a delicious meal at a restaurant with great atmosphere and reasonable prices, and thought: I wish I were eating this food out of a toilet while also sitting on a toilet? This throne fantasy was (briefly) made real at the Magic Restroom Cafe near Los Angeles, a bold experiment in restaurant innovation that finally gave America the bathroom-based dinners the people have been clamoring for.

In what could be unanimously classified as one of the truly terrifying dining experiences in modern dining, Magic Restroom Cafe was brought to the City of Industry from Taiwan to provide an immersive gastronomy-meets-bathroom experience. This not only extended to the toilet-shaped bowls as seats, but also the tiled dining room walls, complete with shower heads and urinals. Rumors of scatological dish names proved to be unfounded (one could say it was a load of ... never mind), based on a report from Thrillist, but they weren't needed anyway. The presentation of chicken curry in a john is worth a thousand words.