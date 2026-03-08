The Outrageous Restaurant That Made Diners Eat From Mini Toilets
Have you ever had a delicious meal at a restaurant with great atmosphere and reasonable prices, and thought: I wish I were eating this food out of a toilet while also sitting on a toilet? This throne fantasy was (briefly) made real at the Magic Restroom Cafe near Los Angeles, a bold experiment in restaurant innovation that finally gave America the bathroom-based dinners the people have been clamoring for.
In what could be unanimously classified as one of the truly terrifying dining experiences in modern dining, Magic Restroom Cafe was brought to the City of Industry from Taiwan to provide an immersive gastronomy-meets-bathroom experience. This not only extended to the toilet-shaped bowls as seats, but also the tiled dining room walls, complete with shower heads and urinals. Rumors of scatological dish names proved to be unfounded (one could say it was a load of ... never mind), based on a report from Thrillist, but they weren't needed anyway. The presentation of chicken curry in a john is worth a thousand words.
Magic Restroom Cafe didn't last a year
There are plenty of strange restaurants around the world, but eating Asian fare in what looks like a giant bathroom is definitely a unique experience. Unfortunately, Magic Bathroom Cafe in Greater Los Angeles seemed to offer little more than a kitschy atmosphere, with the food largely not worth the price of admission. One Yelp review said the menu items were pricey, "especially for the quality", and that the restaurant was "the kind of place you try once for the experience." Another Yelper wrote that the place was a downgrade compared to the original Modern Toilet in Taiwan, and the food was "edible but nothing memorable". In the end, Magic Bathroom Cafe's hopes were flushed after only eight months. Shocking.
The gimmick behind Magic Bathroom Cafe wasn't strong enough to carry a menu that was average at best. Once everyone had their visit to the throne room, there was no reason to return. There is no shortage of bizarre restaurants across the U.S. for anyone seeking a wacky or macabre setting in which to enjoy a meal, but for now, any bathroom-themed eating experiences have to be re-created at home (please don't).