The Must-Visit Restaurant For Florida Seafood Lovers, According To Reviews

Miami is known as one of the U.S. cities with the best seafood, but top-tier fish and shellfish can easily be found beyond its borders. Fellow Floridian cities Tampa and Clermont are home to Salt Shack, a beloved two-location chain that customer reviews say has joined the ranks as one of the absolute best seafood restaurants in Florida.

Salt Shack started as a bayside restaurant in 2019, five years before its sister location on Clermont's Lake Minneola opened its doors less than a two-hour drive away. The original Salt Shack is nestled in Tampa's Interbay peninsula, which was famously home to countless rattlesnakes in the early 1900s. The flagship eatery boasts waterfront views and a breezy open-air design. If you're lucky, you may spot manatees or dolphins from your table. The ambiance alone isn't what keeps diners coming back — it's also the food.

"We ordered three appetizers: fried oysters, coconut shrimp, and fried calamari. All were delicious! The grouper tacos were outstanding, and the jicama slaw was amazing!" one TripAdvisor reviewer recounted. "We had the conch chowder, which had its own unique flavor. Started with steamed shrimp, which were cooked to perfection, and the presentation was unique," a Yelp reviewer said. "The new seafood pasta I had was full of flavor and had lots of seafood. Honestly, they ruined me on getting lobster bisque from anywhere else now," another Yelp reviewer admitted.