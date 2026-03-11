The Fancy McDonald's Breakfast Item You've Probably Forgotten About

Does the name "Eggs Benedict McMuffin" ring a bell? If not, you're not alone. This sandwich premiered way back in the summer of 2001 as part of McDonald's New Tastes Menu, which promoted the Disney movie "Atlantis: The Lost Empire." The new McMuffin was supposed to become part of the permanent breakfast menu, but McDonald's discontinued it that same year. Since it launched in June, it was available for a maximum of six months. Unless you were a diehard fan of McDonald's breakfast at the time, you probably never knew it existed.

When McDonald's franchise owner and operator Herb Peterson invented the McMuffin in 1971, he was inspired by his favorite breakfast dish, eggs Benedict. However, when he tried brushing packaged hollandaise sauce on the sandwich, it didn't live up to his hopes. Peterson swapped the sauce for American cheese, added a slice of Canadian bacon, and the rest was history — at least until 2001, when McDonald's gave hollandaise another chance with its Eggs Benedict McMuffin.

While the official reason behind this item's discontinuation is lost to time, Peterson's instincts were seemingly spot-on. A 2025 forum comment remembers the sauce as "a shelf-stable imitation hollandaise that looked like melted margarine and tasted like industrial despair." But could real hollandaise have made this McMuffin a winner?