Ground beef can be something easy to keep in the fridge or freezer for whenever you're ready to make dinner. There are some ground beef myths (almost) everyone believes — like it's only good for burgers, or you shouldn't season it until it's already cooked. But once you do cook it, whether in burger form or as a sauté for taco fillings, or something similar, just how long is cooked ground beef safe to eat?

The USDA recommends eating cooked beef (of any kind) within three to four days when kept in the fridge at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, bacteria can grow more quickly — although even at a low temperature, bacteria can still infect your beef, so be sure to eat it as soon as possible. Another possibility is to freeze your cooked beef to keep it safe for longer. While it may be totally fine to eat for many months, for ideal flavor, the USDA says frozen cooked beef is best when eaten within two to three months. And you may have been freezing ground beef wrong your whole life. Sure, it will last in an airtight container or freezer bag for a long haul. But you also may want to portion it out in separate bags or containers, so it will thaw faster and be ready to cook more quickly.