The Culinary Faux Pas Stanley Tucci Commits

When it comes to committing a culinary faux pas, actor-turned-chef and Italian cuisine connoisseur Stanley Tucci might not be the first name you think of. When Tucci isn't reprising his role in "The Devil Wears Prada 2," he's posting incredible videos of himself cooking to his social media accounts and weighing in on the mystery of Italy's many food rules. While he's crafting incredible dishes inspired by his Italian heritage, he actually commits a surprising no-no when it comes to pasta-making: breaking the dry noodles.

In a recently posted TikTok video, Tucci shares a recipe for warm and cozy winter pasta with lentils with his followers. The video starts off fairly typically, with Tucci cooking down some veggies as the base for the dish. But when he takes out the pasta, that's where things take a turn. Instead of boiling the noodles as one would think, Tucci wraps the spaghetti grossi (aka, thicker spaghetti) in a towel and rolls the uncooked pasta, breaking it into smaller pieces. As if already anticipating the reaction to his pasta-breaking, Tucci remarks, "This is the traditional way to make this dish. This is the way my grandparents always did it." Beyond the tradition, Tucci says the broken pasta bits pair well with the lentils because they're small and add a nice texture to the dish. The pasta gets cooked as it normally would, "al dente, of course," according to Tucci, and then acts as the bed for the cooked lentils.