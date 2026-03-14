Is This The Strongest Cocktail In The World?

The legend is that in the 19th century a young, Southern girl of many unfair hardships ran away to become a bootlegger and came up with this drink. Some versions of the story go as far as to name her Roberta McCain, place her in Alabama, and assert that her recipe was taken to New York by a raccoon hunter by the name of Billy Joe Spratt after Roberta allegedly passed away in 1886 at the age of 32. The grimmest side of this lore is that auntie's namesake drink is said to have claimed the lives of dozens of drinkers making it the deadliest drink in the world, they say. However, we haven't come across any indications that historians can show these people existed, and early documentation of this recipe has proven elusive. It seems that the earliest records of this cocktail show up only on the internet and start around the 2000s.

Shaking up this beverage at home can be a fun, folklore-filled event to stir up a buzz with your closest boozy buddies. The mere fact that it contains absinthe (a drink that is also mired in myths) could make this a unique experience to share, as it was banned in the U.S. for nearly 100 years. The best part is that you can make it the way you like. With all the stories flying around this cocktail, one of them might as well be the tale you tell. Build the drink how you see fit, garnish it with sweetness, and add a pop of color with a few red cherries. Make it fun, make it one of your own cocktail recipes, and serve or drink it responsibly always.