The Fast Food Burritos Ozzy Osbourne Ate 2 Of Nearly Every Day

Of all the fast food restaurants that have a special place in the hearts of celebs, Chipotle stands out. Not only have famous folks like Diplo and former President Barack Obama visited for a customized meal, but the late Ozzy Osbourne was also a superfan of the Mexican-inspired chain. Osbourne loved Chipotle burritos so much that he ate at least one on a daily basis.

In an episode of "The Osbournes," the early 2000s MTV reality show that featured the rocker and his family in their home, someone asked Osbourne if he was still eating his beloved burritos three times per day. "Twice a day, I'm burrito man," he replied. The scene then cuts to a montage of Osbourne eating and unwrapping what appear to be Chipotle burritos. "Your father can't eat one burrito, he has to have 900 burritos," his wife, Sharon, joked to their daughter, Kelly, in a subsequent scene.

Another episode of "The Osbournes" shows the Prince of Darkness visiting a nearby Chipotle to place his order. "This is my favorite ... burrito joint," he said while watching someone prepare his meal. Osbourne's adoration of the chain inspired Chipotle to introduce the Celebrity Card in 2003. According to an official press release from the brand, "Celebrity Card holders have access to one free Chipotle meal per day, including chips, a side, and drink for one year, plus one catering order for up to 50 people during the year."