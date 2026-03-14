The Fast Food Burritos Ozzy Osbourne Ate 2 Of Nearly Every Day
Of all the fast food restaurants that have a special place in the hearts of celebs, Chipotle stands out. Not only have famous folks like Diplo and former President Barack Obama visited for a customized meal, but the late Ozzy Osbourne was also a superfan of the Mexican-inspired chain. Osbourne loved Chipotle burritos so much that he ate at least one on a daily basis.
In an episode of "The Osbournes," the early 2000s MTV reality show that featured the rocker and his family in their home, someone asked Osbourne if he was still eating his beloved burritos three times per day. "Twice a day, I'm burrito man," he replied. The scene then cuts to a montage of Osbourne eating and unwrapping what appear to be Chipotle burritos. "Your father can't eat one burrito, he has to have 900 burritos," his wife, Sharon, joked to their daughter, Kelly, in a subsequent scene.
Another episode of "The Osbournes" shows the Prince of Darkness visiting a nearby Chipotle to place his order. "This is my favorite ... burrito joint," he said while watching someone prepare his meal. Osbourne's adoration of the chain inspired Chipotle to introduce the Celebrity Card in 2003. According to an official press release from the brand, "Celebrity Card holders have access to one free Chipotle meal per day, including chips, a side, and drink for one year, plus one catering order for up to 50 people during the year."
Ozzy Osbourne fans visited Chipotle after his death
Osbourne's exact Chipotle order was never confirmed, though we're betting he occasionally switched up the fillings to keep from growing tired of his daily burrito habit. After Osbourne's death in July 2025, an Instagram post from Loudwire paid tribute to the Black Sabbath frontman with a Chipotle burrito called "Ozzy." The honorary burrito was loaded with white rice, pinto beans, cheese, barbacoa, medium salsa, sour cream, and cheese. Fellow fans who want to purchase an edible homage to the musician shouldn't feel obligated to adhere to the ingredients of the unofficial "Ozzy." They can simply order whatever they fancy, which, according to Redditor u/ahotpotatoo, is what Osbourne would want.
Then again, maybe Chipotle should have dedicated a burrito to its first celebrity loyalist. A Change.org petition was even created for the cause, and garnered more than 11,000 signatures. The brand didn't bite, but it has sold celebrity-endorsed items in the past, named for American athletes. Regardless, Osbourne inspired numerous people to visit the chain. One fan who signed the petition said in a video message, "The first time I ever had Chipotle was when Ozzy ate one on 'The Osbournes' show." Another signer expressed similar sentiments: "My partner has never eaten from here before, although I asked him multiple times. It was Ozzy who brought him to Chipotle." If the company decides to do good by the petitioners, the Ozzy burrito might join the ranking of popular Chipotle menu items.