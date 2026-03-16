The Frontier Stew Cowboys Loved But Modern Diners Left Behind

Cowboy culture is often romanticized with visions of riding horses and sleeping under the stars. In reality, life on the wild frontier after the Civil War wasn't easy, and it certainly wasn't a place for city slickers. It meant long working hours, dealing with wild animals, and spending months away from family and home. When it came to meals, they were more concerned about sustenance and survival than getting a gourmet dish. And yet, modern cowboy cuisine certainly has a culinary legacy in chili, beans, cornbread, and cowboy coffee. One dish was largely left behind on the wide open ranges: It was called rascal stew.

Also known as son-of-a-gun stew, or the more crude, sonofab***h stew, the hearty dish's main ingredient was the offal of a slaughtered calf or steer that had died during a cattle drive. In a pot of rascal stew, you could find the animal's heart, brain, liver, tongue, thymus gland, kidney, and marrow gut, suggesting that absolutely nothing went to waste in the cowboy kitchen. The stew is a nutrient powerhouse, and it offered something different from the plethora of beans and bread these hard workers were largely surviving on. All in all, we think rascal stew is one dish from the wild west that needs to make a comeback.