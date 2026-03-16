What Happened To Mama Rita's After Kitchen Nightmares?

"That's like eating wet cardboard." Not exactly what any restaurant owner wants to hear when a world-famous chef comes to visit their restaurant, but it's standard fare for "Kitchen Nightmares." The long-running show visits restaurants in need of help across the country, and host Gordon Ramsay works with the owners to turn things around. It makes for good TV (and there are some great episodes of "Kitchen Nightmares"), but how many restaurants are actually thriving today? In other words, do Ramsay's changes stick?

Entering Mama Rita's Mexican Cantina in Newbury Park, California, Ramsay found what, unfortunately, is the norm for the restaurants he helps. He was struck by a disorganized and confused team staffing the kitchen, a dwindling customer base, and food bad enough that Ramsay compared it to fast-food drive-through food (including tamales that earned the "wet cardboard" distinction). The owner, Laura Papenfus, had previously run a successful catering business and was confused by the reality that her past success didn't translate well into a restaurant. "I'm just adding a dining room," she said in the episode (via YouTube). "How could it be so hard?"

Mama Rita's had its fair share of competition. California is known for its Mexican cuisine, and Southern California has some of the best Mexican food in the United States. Newbury Park is just 160 miles from the Mexico border, so it should be easy for a Mexican restaurant there to turn out great food. Mama Rita's proved success was far from guaranteed, though.