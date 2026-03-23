The Classic French Dessert So Good It Brought Julia Child To Tears

Eating is undoubtedly a multi-sensory experience. Food isn't just about taste, but also smell, touch, even sound, to a degree (the crunch of fried chicken, the sizzle of fajitas, the crack of a creme brulee). Sometimes, these elements are so profound, they can trigger intense emotions, including crying. Viewers saw this phenomenon play out during a 1997 episode of "Baking with Julia" when host Julia Child welcomed Nancy Silverton who at the time, was the owner and pastry chef at La Brea Bakery in Los Angeles. Fun fact: Child used almost 800 pounds of butter during the duration of this show! Silverton baked a creme fraiche custard brioche tart with fresh fruit poached in secret white wine sauce.

The two women discussed and worked through the involved recipe for the duration of the 30-minute episode, and when the dessert was finished, Child took the first bite. At first, she appeared to be speechless, then Child chuckled, calling the dish "a triumph." But perhaps the biggest compliment was that the culinary icon began to cry, and called it the best dessert she ever ate. It was truly a touching moment, and one that Silverton has never forgotten. When the event happened, Silverton at first thought the dessert was too hot and that Child had been burned, causing the tears, but was so pleased when she discovered that the dish probably triggered a fond memory for Julia that couldn't quite be put into words, so it came out in tears.