'It's Legit' — This Fried Chicken Stood Out To Guy Fieri On Triple D

Guy Fieri has created a distinguished career built on mom and pop diners, greasy spoons, and his frosted-tipped lifestyle. While some detractors may think he's a little corny, it must be hard to produce a show for 20 years — "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" — without ruffling a few feathers and occasionally hitting viewers with a bit of metaphorical cheese. Sure, there are some cringy moments on DDD, but Fieri has traveled the country from coast to coast, much of it in the South, so it's probably fair to trust him on a good fried chicken. And this one not only made the Mashed list of best fried chicken in every state, but it's also some of the best fried chicken ever featured on DDD, and that says a lot about quality. And it might be even more impressive coming from a locale known more for elk steaks than fried chicken.

On an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Guy Fieri had very kind words for Roost Fried Chicken in Bozeman, MT. He called its signature fried chicken "Really tasty," And told chef and co-owner, Mike Buck, "It's legit, man." Part of the Roost Fried Chicken segment can be seen on Food Network's Facebook, where we get to see behind the scenes of how to make its "legit" chicken, and a lot of it has to do with how it's cooked.