Matty Matheson Wants You To Eat More Of This Rich, Savory Dish

No matter how loaded with ingredients your dip is, Matty Matheson has some wise advice for you, In an interview with Taste of Home, he remarked, "A dip needs to be thin and wide. It's like building a building. You need to have that bottom layer, the soft texture." A thinner layer would also help ensure that you can scoop up all the components at once and that your dipping vessel stays intact.

Among the mistakes to avoid when preparing dips is making them too thick. This could leave you with a graveyard of broken chips in your bowl. Admittedly, Matheson broke this rule with his seemingly inedible seven-layer dip, an impractical showstopper packed into a tall bowl. However, also encouraged people to remake it into thin layers in a casserole dish. For those seeking more structural integrity from the get-go, this recipe for seven-layer-dip is more approachable.

Dips really let your creativity shine and enable you to take into account any dietary requirements your guests may have. Someone not into spicy food? Make an additional creamy dip. Someone else is a vegan? Provide a hummus. Even the dipping vessels themselves can be customized. Potato chips are a favorite, of course. But various types of other potato products (like fries or tots), crackers (regular or gluten-free), and cut vegetables (make sure they are crunchy!) can be mixed and matched with different dips to every guest's delight. No matter one's preferences, remember Matheson's rallying cry: "People just need to eat dips!"