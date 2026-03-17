Matty Matheson Wants You To Eat More Of This Rich, Savory Dish
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Matty Matheson is known for many things. He is a beloved internet food personality with a popular YouTube channel, a chef who has opened restaurants in Canada and the U.S., and an actor that appears regularly on acclaimed TV show "The Bear." He also plays the role of dip enthusiast in real life. He loves this food so much that his 2020 cookbook "Home Style Cookery" contains a chapter dedicated to "Dips, Purees, and Spreads." In his inimitable comedic style, he even advocated for the safe transportation of this food in a Super Bowl commercial for the Nissan Rogue, where he promoted a not-actually-for-sale "Dip Seat." So why does he champion the stuff so much?
Matheson's simple answer is in his cookbook: "It's because everyone loves chips and dips." And why would people not love them? Dips are obviously great for parties and among the easier snacks to make at home in bulk. Matheson loves versions that are full of rich and savory flavors and textures. For instance, his braised short rib queso is a hearty, meaty homage to the barbecue beef and queso at Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ in Austin, Texas. The recipe earned a place on his YouTube channel and in his cookbook. He also enjoys a good Buffalo chicken dip, which you can make with this easy Mashed recipe. Serve it like he does with tortillas and hot sauce, and you can almost make it a meal.
Customize your homemade dips but remember to make them structurally sound
No matter how loaded with ingredients your dip is, Matty Matheson has some wise advice for you, In an interview with Taste of Home, he remarked, "A dip needs to be thin and wide. It's like building a building. You need to have that bottom layer, the soft texture." A thinner layer would also help ensure that you can scoop up all the components at once and that your dipping vessel stays intact.
Among the mistakes to avoid when preparing dips is making them too thick. This could leave you with a graveyard of broken chips in your bowl. Admittedly, Matheson broke this rule with his seemingly inedible seven-layer dip, an impractical showstopper packed into a tall bowl. However, also encouraged people to remake it into thin layers in a casserole dish. For those seeking more structural integrity from the get-go, this recipe for seven-layer-dip is more approachable.
Dips really let your creativity shine and enable you to take into account any dietary requirements your guests may have. Someone not into spicy food? Make an additional creamy dip. Someone else is a vegan? Provide a hummus. Even the dipping vessels themselves can be customized. Potato chips are a favorite, of course. But various types of other potato products (like fries or tots), crackers (regular or gluten-free), and cut vegetables (make sure they are crunchy!) can be mixed and matched with different dips to every guest's delight. No matter one's preferences, remember Matheson's rallying cry: "People just need to eat dips!"