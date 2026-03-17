This Chocolate Brand Uses Only The Highest-Quality Ingredients
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Whether you're the kind of person who wants chocolate once in a while or someone who has to enjoy a bit of sweetness after every meal, choosing a brand to indulge in is the first step in the process. After all, the quality of the ingredients can make or break your bite. If there's one company you can count on in that regard, it's Taza Chocolates, one of the best bean-to-bar chocolate brands you can buy.
Taza's defining characteristic is that its chocolate is "stone-ground," meaning that the cacao beans are literally ground up with a carved granite mill stone. This process is one that company founder Alex Whitmore discovered while visiting Mexico. Taza uses beans of the highest quality. Its products are USDA organic, and the company invests in ethical sourcing. The beans also meet the standards of the company's Direct Trade cacao certification program (in the stead of the more typical Fair Trade), and Taza likes to maintain mutually beneficial relationships with its farmers.
The brand's most basic bars contain very few ingredients. For instance, it makes a 70% Deliciously Dark chocolate bar using only cacao beans, cane sugar, and cocoa butter. Moreover, the ingredients are organic across the board, meaning they'll likely have fewer residues from pesticides. Additionally, many of the brand's products contain no dairy, soy, or gluten, so they're safe for chocolate-lovers with various dietary restrictions.
Where the cacao comes from and what it's used to create
So Taza's chocolate is sustainably sourced, but where does it come from? Cacao beans taste different in every country, so the company has farming partners around the world. Locales include the Dominican Republic, Ghana, and Haiti. All of the cacao the brand purchases is approved by Taza's own panel of tasters. Every year, Taza releases a Transparency Report detailing its practices, and in 2025 alone, it purchased over 201.6 metric tons of cacao beans. These transactions purportedly benefited over 1,110 farmers, about a third of whom were female.
With all of that cacao, Taza has plenty of opportunities to craft high-caliber products (and it does). The company sells chocolate bars, discs, snacks, and items for baking. It categorizes these products as smooth or textured. Products with the latter label have coarse or medium grind cacao (you might get little bits of it in your bite), and smooth ones are much creamier. Its textured bars have different percentages of dark chocolate, with some featuring add-ins like almonds or coconut.
If you're looking for fun flavors, Taza's smooth line includes a Corn Flake Crunch Bar or a lemon cookie crunch bar. The brand's chocolate discs are the most textured or "gritty" of the bunch, and are inspired by the Mexican chocolate-making traditions that Taza's founder learned. In addition, the brand sells its products to restaurants and ice cream makers, to name a few. Moreover, you can find Taza chocolates on Amazon and through online listings for retailers like Target.