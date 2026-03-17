This Chocolate Brand Uses Only The Highest-Quality Ingredients

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Whether you're the kind of person who wants chocolate once in a while or someone who has to enjoy a bit of sweetness after every meal, choosing a brand to indulge in is the first step in the process. After all, the quality of the ingredients can make or break your bite. If there's one company you can count on in that regard, it's Taza Chocolates, one of the best bean-to-bar chocolate brands you can buy.

Taza's defining characteristic is that its chocolate is "stone-ground," meaning that the cacao beans are literally ground up with a carved granite mill stone. This process is one that company founder Alex Whitmore discovered while visiting Mexico. Taza uses beans of the highest quality. Its products are USDA organic, and the company invests in ethical sourcing. The beans also meet the standards of the company's Direct Trade cacao certification program (in the stead of the more typical Fair Trade), and Taza likes to maintain mutually beneficial relationships with its farmers.

The brand's most basic bars contain very few ingredients. For instance, it makes a 70% Deliciously Dark chocolate bar using only cacao beans, cane sugar, and cocoa butter. Moreover, the ingredients are organic across the board, meaning they'll likely have fewer residues from pesticides. Additionally, many of the brand's products contain no dairy, soy, or gluten, so they're safe for chocolate-lovers with various dietary restrictions.