The American Beer Bruce Springsteen Doesn't Drink

When you think of American beers, Budweiser is probably one of the first to come to mind. First brewed in 1876, the lager has had plenty of time to establish itself as "The King of Beers." It's now deeply integrated into American culture via sports events and backyard barbecues. But newsflash: An untold truth of Budweiser is that it was founded by a German immigrant and today is owned by Anheuser-Busch in Belgium, even though it's strongly cemented as a domestic beer. Sipping this beer while listening to Bruce Springsteen, one of America's most famous artists who sings about working-class struggles, goes hand in hand. But ironically, Springsteen himself doesn't actually drink Budweiser.

This interesting detail comes from The News-Gazette, which examined everything that goes into Springsteen's rider, or rather, everything that is included in his backstage room when on tour. The rider covers everything from furniture to food, and when it comes to alcoholic beverages requested, it asks for six bottles of "quality beer" with the specific instruction of "not Budweiser." These beers are also typically paired with foods such as chicken soup (heavy on the broth), fresh shrimp, and two bags of Rold Gold pretzels.

The rider does not give clear beer preferences for what Springsteen wants, nor is there an explanation for why Budweiser shouldn't be included. Whether or not Budweiser is a quality beer or not is subjective; it's an incredibly consistent-tasting beer due to the yeast culture that is used, but it doesn't quite sit in the ranks with artisanal, craft beer.