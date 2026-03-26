The American Beer Bruce Springsteen Doesn't Drink
When you think of American beers, Budweiser is probably one of the first to come to mind. First brewed in 1876, the lager has had plenty of time to establish itself as "The King of Beers." It's now deeply integrated into American culture via sports events and backyard barbecues. But newsflash: An untold truth of Budweiser is that it was founded by a German immigrant and today is owned by Anheuser-Busch in Belgium, even though it's strongly cemented as a domestic beer. Sipping this beer while listening to Bruce Springsteen, one of America's most famous artists who sings about working-class struggles, goes hand in hand. But ironically, Springsteen himself doesn't actually drink Budweiser.
This interesting detail comes from The News-Gazette, which examined everything that goes into Springsteen's rider, or rather, everything that is included in his backstage room when on tour. The rider covers everything from furniture to food, and when it comes to alcoholic beverages requested, it asks for six bottles of "quality beer" with the specific instruction of "not Budweiser." These beers are also typically paired with foods such as chicken soup (heavy on the broth), fresh shrimp, and two bags of Rold Gold pretzels.
The rider does not give clear beer preferences for what Springsteen wants, nor is there an explanation for why Budweiser shouldn't be included. Whether or not Budweiser is a quality beer or not is subjective; it's an incredibly consistent-tasting beer due to the yeast culture that is used, but it doesn't quite sit in the ranks with artisanal, craft beer.
Why Springsteen might skip Budweiser
Budweiser has built its well-known reputation through massive advertising campaigns, sports sponsorships, and expensive Super Bowl commercials. The 2026 Super Bowl commercial, for example, featured Shane Gillis, Post Malone, and Payton Manning. Even if Springsteen doesn't drink Budweiser, everyone from celebrities to regular people watching a football game still do.
But the reality is that Budweiser sales and popularity have been declining in recent years. According to a YouGov survey, 95% of people recognize the brand, but only 39% of those surveyed have a positive association with the beer. Budweiser is a mass-produced lager, and it does not try to be anything special or unique. Those who love beer for flavor might gravitate towards craft beer or imports, and drinkers who are tired of the same light commercial lager beer could choose to support smaller, independent breweries. But that's pure speculation.
While Budweiser still remains one of the most recognizable beer brands in the country, everyone has their personal preference that comes down to taste, quality, or brand loyalty. In the case of the legendary Bruce Springsteen, beer is fine backstage, but it shouldn't be Budweiser.