Where Is The East Coast's True Oyster Capital?

From the Gulf Coast to New England, oysters are big business. While extremely unappealing to some, others go bonkers for the delicacy. The variety grown and harvested off the East Coast of the United States is the Eastern Oyster. So if you're an fan of this mollusk, do you know where to find the East Coast oyster capital?

We can help, but it's a bit complicated. Every state harvesting oysters reports their oyster production slightly differently, but Virginia makes a bold statement, calling itself the oyster capital of the East Coast. Virginia's tourism authority says that over 40 million oysters have been sold in the state each year since 2016, and eight different regions are known for oyster production. Virginia has long been associated with great oysters, too — they're even listed as the top thing to eat in the commonwealth in our list of the best food in every state.

But, shucks, before you pack your bags and head down below the Mason-Dixon Line, Virginia isn't the only East Coast state that has a booming oyster business. Massachusetts also lands millions of oysters annually. Their Division of Marine Fisheries reports that, in 2023, nearly 48 million oysters were landed in the state, and in 2024 (the most recent year available), that number was over 53 million, with a value of over $31 million.