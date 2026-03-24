The California Eatery Paul Newman Praised As 'The World's Best'

When a restaurant impresses a celebrity who has undoubtedly eaten at many high-end restaurants, that says a lot. When they call it the "Best in the world," there's no doubt that it's a must-visit establishment. Paul Newman, an American actor and director with a 50-year Hollywood career, once strongly stated that a restaurant called Ranch House in Southern California was exactly this.

According to Tasting Table, Newman wrote on a postcard that "The Ojai Ranch House is the BEST RESTAURANT THE WORLD," and that "There is no 4-star restaurant in France as good." Newman wasn't just an actor, but also a food and home chef who launched the salad dressing brand, Newman's Own.

The Ranch House was located about 45 minutes from Santa Barbara and about an hour and a half from Los Angeles. Set against the sweeping Topatopa mountain range and surrounded by orange orchards, the peaceful setting and high-quality food would have been a much-needed relief for actors and celebrities like Newman coming from the non-stop hustle of Hollywood. The restaurant attracted others looking for a meal and a more tranquil environment away from paparazzi, such as Reese Witherspoon, Barbra Streisand, and John Lennon.