The California Eatery Paul Newman Praised As 'The World's Best'
When a restaurant impresses a celebrity who has undoubtedly eaten at many high-end restaurants, that says a lot. When they call it the "Best in the world," there's no doubt that it's a must-visit establishment. Paul Newman, an American actor and director with a 50-year Hollywood career, once strongly stated that a restaurant called Ranch House in Southern California was exactly this.
According to Tasting Table, Newman wrote on a postcard that "The Ojai Ranch House is the BEST RESTAURANT THE WORLD," and that "There is no 4-star restaurant in France as good." Newman wasn't just an actor, but also a food and home chef who launched the salad dressing brand, Newman's Own.
The Ranch House was located about 45 minutes from Santa Barbara and about an hour and a half from Los Angeles. Set against the sweeping Topatopa mountain range and surrounded by orange orchards, the peaceful setting and high-quality food would have been a much-needed relief for actors and celebrities like Newman coming from the non-stop hustle of Hollywood. The restaurant attracted others looking for a meal and a more tranquil environment away from paparazzi, such as Reese Witherspoon, Barbra Streisand, and John Lennon.
Why was the Ranch House loved by so many?
Rather than chasing trends or providing a fine-dining experience, the establishment was focused on locally sourced ingredients, freshly-made meals, and a romantic atmosphere. California has some of the best seafood, and you could expect to find dishes such as crab cakes served with chard and corn relish or a vegetarian option like wild mushroom strudel. It was surrounded by 15,000 square feet of garden space, so diners always felt connected to nature and the local environment that provided the very food they were eating.
The original owners, Alan and Helen Hooker, first started out running a vegetarian boarding house in the 1940s, and eventually turned their attention to running only a restaurant business. Over time, the restaurant expanded and began to include meat and wine to accommodate diner demand and increase profits. Seasonal vegetables and homemade bread still remained a core part of its offerings.
On OjaiHub, a Paul Newman quote describes how he felt about the food: "Cuisine is cuisine, but the Ranch House is original." We know Newman's favorite beer (St. Pauli Girl), but there's no information on what his go-to dish was here.
What happened to the Ranch House?
The Ranch House restaurant was purchased by new owners and revived as The Rochers at the Ranch House in July 2025. The official, original website has disappeared, making firsthand information about what happened with the original restaurant harder to find. However, before it was updated in 2025, reviews from 2024 and 2023 paint a picture of why it may have gone out of business. On TripAdvisor, several reviews from these years give the Ranch House a one-star rating. Disillusioned customers reported that it felt like a tourist trap serving over-priced, bland food. The service was great, and the venue was beautiful, but it didn't make sense to pay hundreds of dollars for unseasoned, bland vegetable plates.
With the new owners and remodel, some of the outdated decor and design were brought into the modern day, while still keeping some vintage touches, such as the wallpaper and grand piano. The lush garden was preserved, and added onto with 250 more plants. The new menu was still focused around seasonal ingredients, and even used herbs, fruit, and edible flowers grown locally and in the garden. According to its Google Maps page, the new The Rocher was considered a fine-dining restaurant.
Sadly, the modern-day revamp and history of celebrity praise weren't enough. According to Edhat, The Rocher was only in operation for five months, closing in January 2026. The owners cited not being able to keep the restaurant operational with the standards and resources they had as a small family business.