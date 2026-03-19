The Method Behind Buc-Ee's Smoky & Tender Brisket

For folks who can't get their hands on the real deal, here are some tips on how to smoke a Buc-ee's style brisket at home. This requires a smoker, and mesquite wood would provide authentic Texas flavor. One copycat recipe recommends picking out an 8- to 12-pound USDA Choice or Prime Grade brisket. It also suggests trimming the fat cap to a quarter of an inch and removing any silver skin. Seasoning-wise, you should mostly rely on salt and pepper. A Buc-ee's representative confirmed on CBS42 that these are the primary components of the chain's blend, since the goal is to "let the meat speak for itself."

Multiple copycat recipes advise using two stages of cooking. The first involves smoking the brisket until its internal temperature reaches at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Low and slow cooking is the magic here, and heating the meat at 180 degrees would achieve a tender texture. Depending on the cut's size, expect the process to take between eight and 12 hours. Placing the brisket fat side down can give it the most appealing smoke ring and make slicing easier. Afterward you wrap the brisket in butcher paper or foil for the next stage.

At this point, you increase the heat and cook the wrapped meat to an internal temperature of 200-205 degrees. If you get the smoker up to 225 degrees (a common recommendation for brisket), this could take as long as four hours. Once done, you can slice or chop the beef and serve it with that souvenir bottle of Buc-ee's BBQ sauce, stacked tall on your favorite bun.