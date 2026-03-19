The Method Behind Buc-Ee's Smoky & Tender Brisket
Buc-ee's is a whole vibe. Walking in brings sensory overload from the gifts, snacks, and crowds of travelers wandering through the store. One area that will fill all the senses is the brisket counter. Here pitmasters man their butcher blocks, skillfully carving up smoky and tender briskets to pile high on buns and serve hot. They are one of the foods you have to try at Buc-ee's. These sandwiches are delicious, but how does the gas station chain make the meat so good?
The process starts with slow cooking Buc-ee's smoky and tender brisket for 12 to 14 hours. Once that hot and juicy meat is delivered to the pitmasters, the action begins on the cutting boards. Employees section out the famous brisket into the point (the fatty, flavorful part with all the marbling) and the flat (the tender, lean part meant for beautiful slicing). They trim the fat where needed and make sure enough stays on to make the meat flavorful. It is the level of brisket sandwich you'd expect from Buc-ee's official pitmaster, Randy Pauly. A former "Chopped Grill Masters" competitor, Pauly has also attended the World's Championship BBQ Contest in Houston, Texas, for 30 years and won it nine times as of 2025.
Tips for making your best Buc-ee's smoky & tender brisket at home
For folks who can't get their hands on the real deal, here are some tips on how to smoke a Buc-ee's style brisket at home. This requires a smoker, and mesquite wood would provide authentic Texas flavor. One copycat recipe recommends picking out an 8- to 12-pound USDA Choice or Prime Grade brisket. It also suggests trimming the fat cap to a quarter of an inch and removing any silver skin. Seasoning-wise, you should mostly rely on salt and pepper. A Buc-ee's representative confirmed on CBS42 that these are the primary components of the chain's blend, since the goal is to "let the meat speak for itself."
Multiple copycat recipes advise using two stages of cooking. The first involves smoking the brisket until its internal temperature reaches at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Low and slow cooking is the magic here, and heating the meat at 180 degrees would achieve a tender texture. Depending on the cut's size, expect the process to take between eight and 12 hours. Placing the brisket fat side down can give it the most appealing smoke ring and make slicing easier. Afterward you wrap the brisket in butcher paper or foil for the next stage.
At this point, you increase the heat and cook the wrapped meat to an internal temperature of 200-205 degrees. If you get the smoker up to 225 degrees (a common recommendation for brisket), this could take as long as four hours. Once done, you can slice or chop the beef and serve it with that souvenir bottle of Buc-ee's BBQ sauce, stacked tall on your favorite bun.