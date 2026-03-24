The Genius Way Hilary Duff Orders Her In-N-Out Burgers

Hilary Duff is still best known for her starring role in "Lizzie McGuire." But she's grown a lot since her Disney days, especially in the kitchen. For instance, she prioritizes a grown-up, balanced breakfast with elements like eggs, toast, green juice, and a generous helping of bacon. But one of her most beloved indulgences is an In-N-Out burger prepared a very specific way.

Duff named the handheld as part of her hypothetical last meal in an episode of "Table Manners with Jessie & Lennie Ware," a podcast about food, family, and life hosted by a mother and daughter. "Have you ever asked for it mustard-fried?" Duff asked the Wares. "They put mustard on the burger and then they fry it, and it just, like, adds this depth." Next, she and the Wares waxed poetic about In-N-Out's onions' signature sweetness and crunchy texture.

While Duff loves the fast food chain's burger, she's not a fan of its fries. After agreeing with the younger Ware that they're "a bit cardboardy," she added, "If I'm having my last meal, I want, like, McDonald's french fries, and then I want an In-N-Out burger, and then ... my appetizer would be, like, caviar on a potato chip with crème fraîche, and a dirty martini. And maybe a glass of red wine, and maybe a Diet Coke."