The Genius Way Hilary Duff Orders Her In-N-Out Burgers
Hilary Duff is still best known for her starring role in "Lizzie McGuire." But she's grown a lot since her Disney days, especially in the kitchen. For instance, she prioritizes a grown-up, balanced breakfast with elements like eggs, toast, green juice, and a generous helping of bacon. But one of her most beloved indulgences is an In-N-Out burger prepared a very specific way.
Duff named the handheld as part of her hypothetical last meal in an episode of "Table Manners with Jessie & Lennie Ware," a podcast about food, family, and life hosted by a mother and daughter. "Have you ever asked for it mustard-fried?" Duff asked the Wares. "They put mustard on the burger and then they fry it, and it just, like, adds this depth." Next, she and the Wares waxed poetic about In-N-Out's onions' signature sweetness and crunchy texture.
While Duff loves the fast food chain's burger, she's not a fan of its fries. After agreeing with the younger Ware that they're "a bit cardboardy," she added, "If I'm having my last meal, I want, like, McDonald's french fries, and then I want an In-N-Out burger, and then ... my appetizer would be, like, caviar on a potato chip with crème fraîche, and a dirty martini. And maybe a glass of red wine, and maybe a Diet Coke."
Hilary Duff's mustard-fried In-N-Out burger is easy to order (and make at home)
Hilary Duff is one of many In-N-Out fans who prefers a mustard-fried burger. That's no surprise, since the chain has been cooking beef in this condiment since 1961. It came with the invention of the Animal-Style burger. Like the restaurant's cult-famous loaded fries, the Animal-Style handheld is crowned with In-N-Out's secret sauce and grilled onions (the burgers also get pickles; the fries don't). But first, the patty is cooked in mustard for extra tang and a crusty sear.
Fans can't get enough, including some who don't like mustard. The heat and richness from the beef curbs the condiment's intensity as it caramelizes. It impacts the texture and flavor of the burger without making it taste decidedly like mustard. Just don't commit the mistake many people make when ordering a burger at In-N-Out by asking for the Animal-Style option if you don't want to commit to all the extra toppings. Instead, make like Duff and order whatever handheld you like with mustard-fried meat.
If you don't live near an In-N-Out location, you can still try Duff's order at home. According to Alibaba, In-N-Out uses punchy, acidic yellow mustard to make mustard-fried burgers. It's squirted onto the raw patty, then placed on the grill until crisp. Try our copycat In-N-Out burger recipe to nail the basics, then simply add the mustard to the patties before cooking them.