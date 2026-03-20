What Kind Of Beans Does McDonald's Use For Coffee?
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Though McDonald's is a burger joint at its core, the chain has earned a cult following for its cups of freshly brewed joe. Mickey D's sells approximately 8 million cups of coffee per day (via National Restaurant News) from an extensive cafe menu, which makes it comparable to Starbucks. Coffee was first served at McDonald's in 1948. Seeing as it was on the menu before french fries, it's reasonable to wonder what type of coffee beans McDonald's uses. McDonald's currently uses ethically sourced Arabica beans for its coffee, and it's just one of many reasons why fans love the Golden Arches' java.
A coffee's quality and flavor begin with the beans. When it comes to the world's four major bean varieties, the most popular are Robusta and Arabica. The main difference between Arabica and Robusta coffee beans is taste. Arabica is widely considered to be more palatable than Robusta and comprises approximately 70% of the world's coffee, given its sweeter, milder flavor. McDonald's takes it a step further by sourcing beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms across the Coffee Belt region, which includes Nicaragua, Indonesia, Colombia, and Costa Rica.
As of 2019, McDonald's USA uses 100% sustainably sourced beans, meaning those coffee farms take advantage of healthier soil, cleaner water, and fair wages for workers. This results in a higher quality beans for both McDonald's patrons and the planet. The collective efforts of these farms make up the McCafé blend, McDonald's official coffee, which is exclusive to the fast-food chain.
A major bean supplier helped curate McDonald's coffee
In 1983, McDonald's teamed with long-time partner, Gaviña Gourmet Coffee. The family-owned California-based coffee company has a similar focus on using 100% Arabica beans, and assisted in creating the fast-food purveyor's Premium Roast Coffee blend in 2005. Gaviña continues to play a significant role in the McDonald's coffee journey, roasting every bean batch in the U.S., and trains McDonald's employees in the art of brewing. Additionally, Gaviña was one of three major suppliers chosen to help develop espresso beans for the McCafé menu.
Given its exclusivity, coffee fans all over the Mcloving world will likely never know the finer details of how McDonald's bean blend comes together. Copycat recipes for popular café drinks like McDonald's Mocha Frappé provide excellent instructions and measurements for chocolate syrup and milk, but the bean blend itself is a trade secret. Fortunately, McDonald's sells a line of McCafé-branded coffee that's available on Amazon and in various grocery stores. Several blends are offered at the retail level, including McDonald's Premium Roast. Or, keep it in the Gaviña brand family and purchase Don Francisco's coffee beans to recreate your favorite McDonald's coffee order. Don Francisco's offers premium-quality 100% Arabica beans that range from medium blends such as Mayan and Kona, to a French dark roast and flavored grounds like hazelnut and vanilla.