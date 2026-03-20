What Kind Of Beans Does McDonald's Use For Coffee?

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Though McDonald's is a burger joint at its core, the chain has earned a cult following for its cups of freshly brewed joe. Mickey D's sells approximately 8 million cups of coffee per day (via National Restaurant News) from an extensive cafe menu, which makes it comparable to Starbucks. Coffee was first served at McDonald's in 1948. Seeing as it was on the menu before french fries, it's reasonable to wonder what type of coffee beans McDonald's uses. McDonald's currently uses ethically sourced Arabica beans for its coffee, and it's just one of many reasons why fans love the Golden Arches' java.

A coffee's quality and flavor begin with the beans. When it comes to the world's four major bean varieties, the most popular are Robusta and Arabica. The main difference between Arabica and Robusta coffee beans is taste. Arabica is widely considered to be more palatable than Robusta and comprises approximately 70% of the world's coffee, given its sweeter, milder flavor. McDonald's takes it a step further by sourcing beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms across the Coffee Belt region, which includes Nicaragua, Indonesia, Colombia, and Costa Rica.

As of 2019, McDonald's USA uses 100% sustainably sourced beans, meaning those coffee farms take advantage of healthier soil, cleaner water, and fair wages for workers. This results in a higher quality beans for both McDonald's patrons and the planet. The collective efforts of these farms make up the McCafé blend, McDonald's official coffee, which is exclusive to the fast-food chain.