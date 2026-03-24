The Old-School Prime Rib Institution That Left An Impression On Anthony Bourdain

There are definitely untold truths about Anthony Bourdain, concerning his personal relationships and struggles with mental health; but when it came to food, the man knew what he liked. Bourdain wasn't opposed to high-level elegance, but he was partial to classic dishes that proved themselves over time. His "Parts Unknown" visit to San Francisco's House of Prime Rib delivered on those sensibilities. "Oh, the humanity, a big bleeding, just right slab of prime rib," Bourdain professed in voiceover on the episode, before cutting into his slice.

"This is the American dream, right here," Bourdain theorized as he ate. "All the good, all the bad, all the beautiful, all the glories, and vulnerabilities ... Yeah, I mean, there's a metaphor here somewhere." Perhaps it was the intoxicating impression bestowed upon him by the perfect prime rib, or maybe he was slightly taken by the sound and flavor of the restaurant's robust martini service.

The House of Prime Rib is still in business and has been since 1949. If you'd like to dine there but the large, hand-carved portion Bourdin enjoyed sounds like too much, you can go for a smaller serving that the restaurant calls the City Cut. There's even a children's prime rib dinner for guests under eight that comes with milk and ice cream. A daily rotating fish entrée is also available for those who aren't into beef. As for vegans and vegetarians, aka the diet followed by people Bourdain couldn't stand, the House of Prime Rib won't have much to offer.