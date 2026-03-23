Boomers Hate This Restaurant Trend — And It's Not Just Them
At the height of the COVID pandemic, social distancing was a must, and the world was adopting a more hands-off environment to prevent spreading the disease. One of the ways restaurants helped everyone dine out safely during the COVID pandemic was the removal of the traditional, physical menu, and introducing QR codes, which were placed at their tables. Though the move was commendable and QR codes have their merits, the shift has been difficult for some, including the Boomer crowd, causing them to be increasingly disliked.
Though QR code menus seem to be the new standard for restaurants, they have faced some pushback. On Reddit, a user allegedly witnessed a Boomer exclaiming to their server that they "don't read square (a reference to the code's appearance)." According to a 2023 study by William Blair, while the younger crowd was more adaptable, 47% of its respondents were uncomfortable with using QR codes. This seems more in terms of tech etiquette and adapting to a digital age, but it also serves as a reminder that QR codes are commonly exploited.
Of course, there are ways to ensure they aren't a hidden scam, but the QR code can also be a chore to use. On top of requiring a smartphone to use, there's the issue of the Wi-Fi and data reception being spotty, or worse — not offered at the establishment. QR codes also take away from the restaurant experience, as it requires patrons to pull out their phone during what should be an intimate experience. Further, it can cause clutter and create obstacles for servers on the table if they're not put away after use.
QR codes aren't going anywhere, but neither are physical menus
Though originally used to keep track of automotive parts, QR codes were a great fit for the restaurant industry. In lieu of physical menus that potentially spread the virus, patrons could view, order and pay for their meals from a scannable symbol. This switch created a streamlined, contactless experience while saving restaurants money and time. Here, digital menus can be updated instantaneously during price and inventory fluctuations, without the need to reprint anything. This is without considering that QR codes have evolved since entering the restaurant industry. Not only do modern smartphones have QR code readers built into their cameras, but the codes have also developed easier readability and a more intuitive mobile experience.
There's clear weight to both sides of the QR code or physical menu debate, as they're both relatively reasonable perspectives. That said, it's worth admitting that QR codes may be here to stay. given its advantages outweigh their perceived inconvenience, for both patrons and the establishments. Fortunately, even at the many restaurants that have made the digital transition, a physical menu is typically also available for anyone unfamiliar or uncomfortable with ordering from a QR code. All they have to do is ask for it.