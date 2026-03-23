Boomers Hate This Restaurant Trend — And It's Not Just Them

At the height of the COVID pandemic, social distancing was a must, and the world was adopting a more hands-off environment to prevent spreading the disease. One of the ways restaurants helped everyone dine out safely during the COVID pandemic was the removal of the traditional, physical menu, and introducing QR codes, which were placed at their tables. Though the move was commendable and QR codes have their merits, the shift has been difficult for some, including the Boomer crowd, causing them to be increasingly disliked.

Though QR code menus seem to be the new standard for restaurants, they have faced some pushback. On Reddit, a user allegedly witnessed a Boomer exclaiming to their server that they "don't read square (a reference to the code's appearance)." According to a 2023 study by William Blair, while the younger crowd was more adaptable, 47% of its respondents were uncomfortable with using QR codes. This seems more in terms of tech etiquette and adapting to a digital age, but it also serves as a reminder that QR codes are commonly exploited.

Of course, there are ways to ensure they aren't a hidden scam, but the QR code can also be a chore to use. On top of requiring a smartphone to use, there's the issue of the Wi-Fi and data reception being spotty, or worse — not offered at the establishment. QR codes also take away from the restaurant experience, as it requires patrons to pull out their phone during what should be an intimate experience. Further, it can cause clutter and create obstacles for servers on the table if they're not put away after use.