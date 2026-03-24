The Myth You Should Stop Believing About Oat Milk
You may have heard that oats, and thus oat milk, are good for you because they contain fiber (like beta-glucan) that acts as a prebiotic to help colonize stomachs with healthy bacteria. In theory this aids in digestion and benefits the gut more generally. However, some popular foods aren't as healthy as they seem — like juice cleanses (which can be high in sugar) or gluten-free foods (that are likely unnecessary for most people). As nutritionist Clarissa Lenherr told GQ, oat milk isn't necessarily good for the gut. The expert explained, "A lot of plant-based milks out there have lots of added sugars, artificial sweeteners, and emulsifiers, all of which can have an impact on your gut health."
Emulsifiers are used in oat milk (and other plant milks) to help stabilize the mixture of oat and water and keep it from separating. However, some are linked to metabolic diseases and could create inflammation. If your oat milk of choice also has added sugar, it might make your latte tastier, but that's definitely not helping with gut health. Furthermore, Lenherr said that if you're not lactose intolerant or allergic to dairy, you can go for regular cows milk, which "is just one ingredient." That means you won't have to ask a barista to supply you with the (possibly quite long) list of ingredients on an oat milk carton when ordering coffee.
What should you look for when picking oat milk?
When it comes to possible impacts on your gut, not all oat milk brands are created equal. The healthiest options are low in added sugar, free of emulsifiers and added oils, and made with a short list of simple, recognizable ingredients. Another characteristic to consider is whether they have an organic or glyphosate-free certification. Glyphosates are chemical herbicides. While the EPA has deemed them "unlikely to be a human carcinogen," the International Agency for Research on others found that they "probably" do have cancer-causing potential (via the CDC). Depending on your perspective, using these chemicals could tell a larger story about a brand's commitment to health.
When you're reaching for your next carton of oat milk, MALK Original Oat MALK is a good choice. Made from a simple combination of water, organic oats, and Himalayan pink salt, it has no gums, fillers, or added oils. Willa's Unsweetened Original is another top pick. It packs more protein because the company uses whole grain oats — bran and germ included . A single cup offers 4 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber. Califa Farms and Oatly Super Basic are also great options (although it's worth noting that Oatly has some added citrus fiber). Both brands' products are devoid of chemical additives and super creamy. An ideal way to use these plant-based milks would be to pour them over a bowl of cereal or get them nice and frothy for your next latte. When it comes to finding a good option for your gut, you just might need to do a little more label reading.