The Myth You Should Stop Believing About Oat Milk

You may have heard that oats, and thus oat milk, are good for you because they contain fiber (like beta-glucan) that acts as a prebiotic to help colonize stomachs with healthy bacteria. In theory this aids in digestion and benefits the gut more generally. However, some popular foods aren't as healthy as they seem — like juice cleanses (which can be high in sugar) or gluten-free foods (that are likely unnecessary for most people). As nutritionist Clarissa Lenherr told GQ, oat milk isn't necessarily good for the gut. The expert explained, "A lot of plant-based milks out there have lots of added sugars, artificial sweeteners, and emulsifiers, all of which can have an impact on your gut health."

Emulsifiers are used in oat milk (and other plant milks) to help stabilize the mixture of oat and water and keep it from separating. However, some are linked to metabolic diseases and could create inflammation. If your oat milk of choice also has added sugar, it might make your latte tastier, but that's definitely not helping with gut health. Furthermore, Lenherr said that if you're not lactose intolerant or allergic to dairy, you can go for regular cows milk, which "is just one ingredient." That means you won't have to ask a barista to supply you with the (possibly quite long) list of ingredients on an oat milk carton when ordering coffee.