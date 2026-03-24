The Classic Swedish Lenten Treat That Stellan Skarsgård Loves

Prolific Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård, known for his varied roles across Hollywood and European cinema, is a fan of semla — a popular Lenten fixture from his home country. The cardamom-infused bun filled with almond paste and whipped cream is the only sweet dish he mentioned when describing his favorite Swedish foods to Shortlist in 2019. "I'm not very much of a dessert man, but this traditional dessert is something you eat before Lent," said the Oscar-nominated actor. "The best way to eat it is to put it in a deep dish and then pour hot milk on the sides ... you take a spoonful of that, and you have this warm, soft bread with milk, and you have the cold marzipan and cold cream on the same spoon, and that is delicious." This method, known as hetvägg, is the traditional way to serve semla. It is also commonly eaten without milk.

Semla originated as part of the customary Shrove Tuesday feast and is Sweden's contribution to the world's varied Mardi Gras pastries. Before the trend of enhancing it with almond paste and cream caught on, soaking the simple cardamom bun in hot milk was more common. "You make cuts around the bun and the milk seeps in, and the bread sort of falls apart and becomes very slimy," Skarsgård noted, explaining the pleasures of eating semla the old-school way. He's a fan of many of his home country's staple dishes, and included iconic Swedish foods like crayfish and meatballs in his list of favorites.