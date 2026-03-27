Is Using Baking Soda The Best Way To Clean Fruit?
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You might prefer to clean your fruit with just a quick water rinse, but there are different solutions to get the job done. These range from store-bought, produce-cleaning products to old-school standbys, but you can also use a common household ingredient for the task: baking soda. Is this popular pick really the best way to clean your fruit before you try out our easy apple pie recipe?
The answer really depends on the type of fruit you're cleaning and what you're trying to accomplish. Baking soda is a type of alkaline salt, and its gentle abrasiveness makes it good for cleaning certain kinds of produce without damaging them. However, it's still best for foods with firm, smooth skin like apples, grapes, and pears. Water by itself is the best solution for more delicate fruits like berries. A quick rinse under a cold tap should be sufficient for most produce.
Baking soda may not have antibacterial or sanitization properties, but your fruits don't need those, anyway. Just avoid using soaps and bleaches since the fruit could absorb them, potentially making you sick. One caveat concerns certain pesticides like carbamates, which a 2023 America's Test Kitchen study proved baking soda can remove.
How to wash fruit with baking soda
When you're ready to clean your produce, you only need about 1 teaspoon of baking soda for every quart of water. Gently wash the fruit with this mixture, then rinse it thoroughly under cold water to clear away any dirt or debris. There's no need to soak your fruit for an extended period of time. For example, apples may start to deteriorate in quality and texture if left in the solution for more than 15 minutes. Soaking in warm water can also lead to thermal shock, in which the fruit starts to break down and absorbs not only water but potentially bacteria that could lead to sickness.
Don't have any baking soda on hand? Cold, running water should clean those blackberries and mangoes just fine. Another common solution is distilled vinegar and water or store-bought produce washes, like this Organic Fruit & Vegetable Wash from Whole Foods' 365 brand (though one of the things you should know about washing fruits and veggies is that these ready-made products are unlikely to be any more effective than tap water). For more help, here are 10 fruit hacks you'll wish you knew sooner, like how to rinse bananas to prevent fruit flies.