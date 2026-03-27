Is Using Baking Soda The Best Way To Clean Fruit?

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You might prefer to clean your fruit with just a quick water rinse, but there are different solutions to get the job done. These range from store-bought, produce-cleaning products to old-school standbys, but you can also use a common household ingredient for the task: baking soda. Is this popular pick really the best way to clean your fruit before you try out our easy apple pie recipe?

The answer really depends on the type of fruit you're cleaning and what you're trying to accomplish. Baking soda is a type of alkaline salt, and its gentle abrasiveness makes it good for cleaning certain kinds of produce without damaging them. However, it's still best for foods with firm, smooth skin like apples, grapes, and pears. Water by itself is the best solution for more delicate fruits like berries. A quick rinse under a cold tap should be sufficient for most produce.

Baking soda may not have antibacterial or sanitization properties, but your fruits don't need those, anyway. Just avoid using soaps and bleaches since the fruit could absorb them, potentially making you sick. One caveat concerns certain pesticides like carbamates, which a 2023 America's Test Kitchen study proved baking soda can remove.