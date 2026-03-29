5 Discontinued '90s Sodas That Fizzled Out For Good Reason

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The '90s weren't just the era of boy bands, frosted tips, and Nintendo; they were also a decade that inspired unique food and drink offerings from your favorite brands. While there are beloved '90s snack foods you can surprisingly still eat now — think Gushers and Totino's Pizza Rolls — there are many that were rightfully short-lived, especially in the realm of beverages.

The beverage industry broadly is a game of chance. As consumer habits change, the brands have to evolve as well. Recently, with the rising popularity of healthier alternatives to soda like Olipop or Poppi, massive corporations have been moving away from their sugary and juice-focused lines. Since 2020, Coca-Cola has sold the once-popular Odwalla juices, and PepsiCo has divested from Naked and Tropicana. These trends impact which kinds of beverages survive and which do not, and the '90s were not any different than the landscape now.

So many massively popular beverages emerged in the '90s. Snapple, although founded in 1972, really emerged in the late 1980s and '90s when it switched its focus to teas. Along the same sugary lines, Sunny Delight (aka SunnyD) was a hit during the decade. But while these product lines have stood the test of time, others have not. We've pulled together a list of some of those nostalgia-inducing drinks that failed with consumers, whether it be for taste, look, or marketing failure — they fizzled out, and really should stay that way.