What Paul McCartney Turns To For A Quick Post-Performance Meal

As you could imagine, spending several hours performing on stage in front of crowds, night after night, is quite energy-intensive. Just as one might refuel after a long day or workout, Paul McCartney has a go-to meal to replenish his energy after a show while on tour. The vegetarian of 50+ years has a specific routine: not eating during the day, but a post-meal snack, a drink, and a plate of pasta when the night is over.

In an interview with Meat Free Monday (of which McCartney is a co-founder), he explained that he fasts during the day and waits to eat until the show has finished. On the tour bus, he'll have a margarita with bandmates and a quick sandwich of cheese and English Branston's pickles (a spread of chopped and pickled vegetables). In the post-show interview from 2024, he explained what his full dinner was after the aperitif: "Tonight, I'm having a pasta olio – pasta with oil – with little vegetables mixed in. Some broccoli, cauliflower, a bit of carrot, and I think tonight we're going to have a fake 'chicken' patty chopped up into that. So, it's a pasta with fake 'chicken' patty and vegetables. Mmm, this is getting me hungry!"

Pasta olio, at its core, is a pretty straightforward, carb-heavy dish, but McCartney has transformed it into a pretty balanced meal. The vegetables add fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and the vegetarian chicken patty provides protein.