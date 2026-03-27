The Crunchy Snack Hack That Gives Fried Fish A Fiery Upgrade

The first step is to choose a variety of fish that works well with frying, such as cod, haddock, bass, or even flounder. To make sure the Cheetos cling onto your fish, either drench them in buttermilk or dredge them in flour, then beaten eggs. When it comes to preparing the Flamin' Hot Cheetos, put them in a bag and crush them with a mallet or rolling pin so you have a consistency similar to breadcrumbs. Then, coat the fish in this magical, spicy ingredient, and fry according to the recipe. Flamin' Hot Cheetos comes in a variety of flavors, including dill pickle and lime if you want another flavor profile. You can also use another favorite spicy chip, like Flamin' Hot Doritos, but if you like the idea but are sensitive to heat, try regular Cheetos instead.

You can replace the breadcrumbs in any recipe for fried fish, but we have some options in case you don't already have any. Upgrade our Copycat Long John Silver's fish recipe with Flamin' Hot Cheetos for a meal that rivals any fast food. Another suggestion is our breaded pan-fried cod recipe that's ready in about 20 minutes. Pair the fried fish with tartar sauce or ranch to offset some of the spice, and you've got yourself a crunchy, spicy meal to stand out against your other weeknight dinner plans.