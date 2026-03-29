Here's What Eating Enough Fruits And Vegetables Does For Your Body

Most Americans don't drink enough water daily. The Mayo Clinic says that most people need 11.5 to 15.5 cups of water a day (from all sources, including drinking water), though that number varies based on a variety of factors. A staggering 75% of Americans drink just 2.5 cups of water a day (per Kettering Health). If you're lagging filling up your water cup each day, you can also get your intake from produce with a high water content.

Watermelon is probably the most obvious fruit example. In fact, it's 92% water. But it's not the only fruit or vegetable that helps you stay hydrated. Strawberries, citrus, pineapples, mangos, and kiwis are all excellent fruits for hydration. As for vegetables, you can bet on tomatoes, celery, cucumbers, broccoli, and zucchini helping you to get closer to your daily water consumption goals. For maximum hydration benefit, though, they all should be eaten raw.

Staying hydrated keeps you healthy and sharp in more ways than you might realize. It helps with digestion, reduces the likelihood of kidney stones, reduces joint pain, and assists in building muscle tone. Water increases metabolism, too, and can actually help with weight loss.