The Healthy Snacks Alison Brie Could Eat Every Single Day - Exclusive
Whether you know her from her roles on TV hits like "Community," "Mad Men," and Netflix's "GLOW" or the movie she made with husband Dave Franco, "The Rental," chances are you recognize Alison Brie. However, she is more than an actress — she's also a bit of a foodie and even has a partnership with HelloFresh for its Supper Club, which encourages people to connect over a meal with friends. The star knows what she likes, and she's got a number of go-tos. Brie answered some questions about her favorite foods in an exclusive interview with Mashed. When asked if there's a snack she eats everyday, the actress said, "Oh, yeah. A Honeycrisp apple with almond butter, I eat most days."
If you're unfamiliar with Honeycrisp apples, the name says it all — they're, super crispy and sweet but don't have a sticky sweetness. We don't know if Brie has a ranking of almond butters, but there are plenty of good options, and combining them with this fruit sounds pretty delectable. Just be prepared to spend a pretty penny if you want to try it yourself. Honeycrisp apples are expensive because they're hard to grow and tricky to transport. Plus this tasty fruit stays in demand. But the exchange with Brie went beyond just pairing fruit with butter into snacks like protein bars.
Alison Brie's other go-to snacks
What does the actress reach for when she's not munching on apples and almond butter? Alison Brie said, "I also love Papa Steve's No Junk Protein Bars." These products are handmade, all non-GMO, and free of soy and gluten. Some contain whey protein, while others are vegan, and they provide 12 to 20 grams of protein per bar. In keeping with the actress' go-to fruit, her favorite flavor of this snack is Apple Cinnamon Pecan. Turns out the apple doesn't fall far from the Brie.
Brie said she could go for the Honeycrisp combo or a Papa Steve's while on-set. However, she also told Mashed that keeps herself nourished with Greek yogurt, nuts, and green tea. As for the former, she doesn't have a specific preference. "Kind of an equal opportunity Greek yogurt gal," she said. She might catch a little flak from friends, but she will hit up a favorite Greek yogurt bowl spot in SoHo whenever she's in New York (She didn't name the location.) And when it comes to pure sweets, Brie shared, "Um, I love Peanut M&Ms. If I'm browsing candy, you know?"