The Healthy Snacks Alison Brie Could Eat Every Single Day - Exclusive

Whether you know her from her roles on TV hits like "Community," "Mad Men," and Netflix's "GLOW" or the movie she made with husband Dave Franco, "The Rental," chances are you recognize Alison Brie. However, she is more than an actress — she's also a bit of a foodie and even has a partnership with HelloFresh for its Supper Club, which encourages people to connect over a meal with friends. The star knows what she likes, and she's got a number of go-tos. Brie answered some questions about her favorite foods in an exclusive interview with Mashed. When asked if there's a snack she eats everyday, the actress said, "Oh, yeah. A Honeycrisp apple with almond butter, I eat most days."

If you're unfamiliar with Honeycrisp apples, the name says it all — they're, super crispy and sweet but don't have a sticky sweetness. We don't know if Brie has a ranking of almond butters, but there are plenty of good options, and combining them with this fruit sounds pretty delectable. Just be prepared to spend a pretty penny if you want to try it yourself. Honeycrisp apples are expensive because they're hard to grow and tricky to transport. Plus this tasty fruit stays in demand. But the exchange with Brie went beyond just pairing fruit with butter into snacks like protein bars.