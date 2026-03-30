Do Slow Cookers Always Require Liquid?

Slow cookers have been a kitchen essential for decades. Cooks everywhere use them to prepare meals with minimal hands-on work, hence the "set it and forget it" mantra. Despite its ubiquity, there are still countless mistakes everyone makes when using the slow cooker. For instance, adding liquid when it isn't needed.

One myth about slow cookers you need to stop believing is that they always require liquid to work properly. Vegetables and proteins (especially fatty cuts; 70/30 ground beef requires less liquid than lean chicken breasts) release moisture while cooking, so depending on the recipe, you may not need to add water. The slow cooker's lid keeps liquid from evaporating, so what's released just might be enough to steam and hydrate your meal.

Take it from Jack Bishop of America's Test Kitchen, who confirmed this with Consumerist in a now-defunct interview. "Most slow cooker recipes are better with less liquid than you would use if you were making the same thing in a pot on the stove," he said. "So, that could mean draining the canned tomatoes and discarding that juice, or it might mean using less broth than you normally would for a stew or a soup." Extra liquid will not only increase the cook time and jeopardize the meal's consistency, but it will also dull its flavor.