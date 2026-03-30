The Old-School Adult 'Baby Food' That No One Asked For

Remember when the baby food diet was a thing? The idea was that replacing solid meals with jars of baby food would help reduce your caloric intake and detox your system. It was, of course, inadvisable to follow, especially since a 2024 study published in Nutrients found that 60% of baby food on the market failed to meet nutritional requirements. However, before science told us otherwise, one of the world's most recognizable baby food brands tried to convince us that their products were good for grown-ups.

Singles by Gerber was a line of jarred, pureed meals marketed towards unwed adults. In an archived 1974 ad originally published in the Fresno Bee (via newspapers.com), the product was positioned as a nutritious option for people who didn't have the know-how to cook for themselves. The ad also features the clumsily worded tagline: "We were good for you then. Now we're good for you now." Flavors included more grown-up fare like Beef Burgundy, Ham Casserole, Sweet and Sour Pork, and Turkey Mornay, as opposed to the pureed fruits and vegetables that Gerber was known for.

According to a 1974 article in The La Crosse Tribune (via newspapers.com), Gerber may have come up with the idea because the baby boom was over; with fewer pregnancies in the 1970s, the company could have lost 25% of its potential market. However, the old-school product only lasted three months before Gerber pulled the plug (per Harvard Business Review), with multiple marketing textbooks noting that adults just couldn't shake off the company's baby-oriented branding.