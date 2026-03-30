What's The Difference Between Dry And Regular Beer?

There are five main categories of beer, but over 100 estimated varieties that exist. To complicate that even further, there are other words that might pop up on a label, like "light" and "dark," but even the most amateur beer drinkers can comprehend what that means. Yet when a label states something like "dry" or even "extra dry," the significance is not as straightforward. You don't need to be a cicerone to decipher this, and learning what a dry beer is will help you order beer at the bar like a pro.

Think about the last beers you drank: Were they crisp and clean, or did they have a more noticeable malty sweetness that lingers? Without even looking at a label, that typical flavor contrast is how you can understand what separates a dry beer from all of the other types of beer that exist. One is not necessarily better than the other; the preference often depends on mood, meal pairing, or personal taste.

If you were wondering, no, the opposite of a dry beer is not a wet one. Dry, also sometimes called brut, has nothing to do with liquid, but rather the amount of residual sugar present. It's the same concept as wine and champagne — some are called dry for containing minimal residual sugars, and others are labeled as sweet. Beer, however, is typically not labeled sweet as wine is. Sometimes it will be referred to as a dessert beer if it's truly sweet, but other times it might state in regards to the tasting notes that it has a malt-forward flavor.