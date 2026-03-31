What's So Special About Dodger Dogs?

Of all the unique hot dogs available at various Major League Baseball parks, Dodger Dogs are perhaps the most iconic. Synonymous with Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, the country's third-oldest major league ballpark, and entwined with the baseball club's history, the signature dog dates back to when the stadium opened in 1962. It has since become an essential component of watching MLB in Los Angeles, averaging about 2.8 million sold per season and making up a significant portion of the approximately 20 million hot dogs eaten at baseball games. The sales numbers speak for themselves, but its colorful legacy is what makes MLB's best-selling hot dog truly special.

Dodger Stadium's first concession manager Thomas Arthur initially conceived of foot-long dogs inspired by the Coney Island dogs he grew up eating in New York City. However, the Dodger franks fell two inches short. To avoid fans feeling shortchanged, he came up with the snack's catchy moniker. The 10-inch, all pork Dodger Dog sandwiched in a bun with your choice of toppings subsequently became an icon unto itself, with some help from the team's long-time commentator and Hall of Fame sportscaster Vin Scully.

Veteran Dodgers fans still reminisce about associating Dodger Dogs with Scully's voice. The sportscaster endorsed the product, which was made by Farmer John's, a team sponsor that John started supplying Dodger Dogs in 1972 and later offered a supermarket version as well. With decades' worth of Scully's radio and television gametime endorsements, Dodger Dogs became essential to enjoying a Dodgers game, especially in the stadium, but also at home.