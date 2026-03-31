What's So Special About Dodger Dogs?
Of all the unique hot dogs available at various Major League Baseball parks, Dodger Dogs are perhaps the most iconic. Synonymous with Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, the country's third-oldest major league ballpark, and entwined with the baseball club's history, the signature dog dates back to when the stadium opened in 1962. It has since become an essential component of watching MLB in Los Angeles, averaging about 2.8 million sold per season and making up a significant portion of the approximately 20 million hot dogs eaten at baseball games. The sales numbers speak for themselves, but its colorful legacy is what makes MLB's best-selling hot dog truly special.
Dodger Stadium's first concession manager Thomas Arthur initially conceived of foot-long dogs inspired by the Coney Island dogs he grew up eating in New York City. However, the Dodger franks fell two inches short. To avoid fans feeling shortchanged, he came up with the snack's catchy moniker. The 10-inch, all pork Dodger Dog sandwiched in a bun with your choice of toppings subsequently became an icon unto itself, with some help from the team's long-time commentator and Hall of Fame sportscaster Vin Scully.
Veteran Dodgers fans still reminisce about associating Dodger Dogs with Scully's voice. The sportscaster endorsed the product, which was made by Farmer John's, a team sponsor that John started supplying Dodger Dogs in 1972 and later offered a supermarket version as well. With decades' worth of Scully's radio and television gametime endorsements, Dodger Dogs became essential to enjoying a Dodgers game, especially in the stadium, but also at home.
Fans have mixed opinions about the new Dodger Dogs
The end of Farmer John's contract with Dodger Stadium in 2019 closed a celebrated relationship going back over half a century. The Dodger Dogs trademark remained with the baseball club, but the recipe for the signature frank left with the sausage supplier. Thus, two crucial Dodger Dog components — legacy and recipe — went their separate ways. While Farmer John's dogs didn't taste particularly special or different, it was what fans were used to. The subsequent supplier, Papa Cantella's, is seemingly unable to replicate them closely enough. "I don't like the new hot dogs! Am I in the wrong? Is it a nostalgia thing?" posted one fan on Reddit.
Burgeoning prices at Dodger Stadium are another sore point for visitors. A basic Dodger Dog costs $7.99. In the past, the club offered promotional $1 Dodger Dogs to rally support during a rough season. The team's recent success and back-to-back World Series victories in 2024 and 2025, however, have coincided with rising prices at Dodger Stadium. This has led some to consider bringing another iconic hot dog, known for its unmatched value, to a Dodgers game instead. "I will make a Costco run before the game and get some hot dogs and a few slices of pizza," says one self-proclaimed die-hard Dodgers fan on Reddit.
The hot dog's legacy is undeniable, and every visitor to Dodger Stadium should try a Dodger Dog at least once (there are beef- and plant-based versions, too). However, to sample the best food an MLB park has to offer, consider the club's newer offerings, like the Japanese-inspired takoyaki or the humongous Slugger, a 16-inch sausage sandwich. Just don't expect them to be cheap.