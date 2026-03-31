Customers Say This Sandwich Chain Just Isn't Worth The Price

Most people buy from sandwich chains with the understanding that the price tags on their food pay for the convenience of having someone else source and assemble the sandwiches for you. Because of this, it will always be more expensive than eating at home. However, some places charge way more than what the food is worth, and customers online have said Subway has become one of America's most overpriced fast food chains.

A Reddit thread expressing sticker shock at Subway's current prices showed a receipt for two footlong subs and two drinks that totaled over $35, which didn't seem right for a chain that used to be the "affordable option." One commenter expressed that there was no way on Earth they'd pay $14 for a Subway sandwich, while another said it cost them nearly $50 to feed their three family members. On a separate Reddit thread complaining about Subway's prices, several users mentioned never eating at one unless they have discount coupons.

Some Subway locations may also be more overpriced than others, even when they're in the same city, and this is because they have different owners (or franchisees). The same goes for quality — a user on Reddit shared that one of the two Subways in their town has much fresher food than the other, which in turn would make it more worth your money.