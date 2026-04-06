Which State Produces The Most Strawberries In The US?

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Who doesn't love a bright red, juicy, perfectly sweet strawberry? When they're ripe, strawberries are among nature's most wonderful treats. Modern-day farmers prioritize size and color over flavor, so strawberries aren't as sweet as they used to be, but they are still the country's most popular berry, with Americans eating an average of 8 pounds every year, according to World Wildlife. That's a lot of strawberries, but the U.S. (and one state in particular) has no problem producing enough strawberries to feed our fruity cravings. California, with its perpetual sunshine and excellent agricultural capabilities, grows over 91% of the entire nation's strawberry supply. Check this out: The Golden State produced almost 3.25 billion pounds of berries in 2024.

The second-highest strawberry yield comes from Florida, which grew over 369 million pounds during the same year — a seemingly large number that pales in comparison to what its sunny cousin out West provides. With its favorable climate, strawberries can grow year-round in California, whereas they are a seasonal fruit in other parts of the country. With so many strawberries growing at any given time in California, one would assume that farming technology is at its peak in this industry. However, growing strawberries is actually a very delicate business. Due to their fragile nature, strawberries must still be grown and harvested by humans, not machines.