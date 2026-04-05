Gordon Ramsay Calls This 'The Perfect Breakfast Sandwich'

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A full English breakfast is a quintessential British food everyone should try before they die. This smorgasbord of salty bacon and sausage, jammy tomatoes, mushrooms, baked beans, black pudding, toast, and eggs cooked in the style of your choice has been around since the 1200s. Due to its size and messiness, this morning meal is typically a sit-down affair, but Chef Gordon Ramsay turned the full English into a handheld that he calls "the perfect breakfast sandwich."

In 2025, Ramsay shared his breakfast sandwich recipe with his fans in a YouTube Short. First, he fries breakfast sausages and bacon in a greased cast iron skillet and seasons them with black pepper. He adds a few pats of butter to the pan, turning the meat for even searing. Then, he adds a handful of tomatoes. "Once you have a color on the sausages, the tomatoes start to break down, that whole skillet goes into the oven, about four minutes," Ramsay explains.

Next, he oils a nonstick pan, adds a generous hunk of butter, and cracks in two eggs, topping them with pepper, salt, chili flakes, sriracha, and Worcestershire sauce, and calls them "eggs to die for." Then, Ramsay places all the ingredients between two large slices of bread, dressing them with modest spoonfuls of the seasoned fat from the eggs pan before assembling. Minus the traditional beans, mushrooms, and black pudding, it's a full English on the go.