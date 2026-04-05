Gordon Ramsay Calls This 'The Perfect Breakfast Sandwich'
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A full English breakfast is a quintessential British food everyone should try before they die. This smorgasbord of salty bacon and sausage, jammy tomatoes, mushrooms, baked beans, black pudding, toast, and eggs cooked in the style of your choice has been around since the 1200s. Due to its size and messiness, this morning meal is typically a sit-down affair, but Chef Gordon Ramsay turned the full English into a handheld that he calls "the perfect breakfast sandwich."
In 2025, Ramsay shared his breakfast sandwich recipe with his fans in a YouTube Short. First, he fries breakfast sausages and bacon in a greased cast iron skillet and seasons them with black pepper. He adds a few pats of butter to the pan, turning the meat for even searing. Then, he adds a handful of tomatoes. "Once you have a color on the sausages, the tomatoes start to break down, that whole skillet goes into the oven, about four minutes," Ramsay explains.
Next, he oils a nonstick pan, adds a generous hunk of butter, and cracks in two eggs, topping them with pepper, salt, chili flakes, sriracha, and Worcestershire sauce, and calls them "eggs to die for." Then, Ramsay places all the ingredients between two large slices of bread, dressing them with modest spoonfuls of the seasoned fat from the eggs pan before assembling. Minus the traditional beans, mushrooms, and black pudding, it's a full English on the go.
Gordon Ramsay's breakfast sandwich is not for the faint of heart, but it's still worth a try
What Gordon Ramsay really eats for breakfast (usually oatmeal or porridge) is simpler than his full English breakfast sandwich. The large handheld is more of a treat than a daily routine, in line with how most Brits enjoy a full English, which is heavy and time-consuming to prepare. Typically, a full English is eaten on weekends, special occasions, or after a night at the pub to curb a hangover.
Fans weighed in on Ramsay's cooking demo, many of them noting how much grease is in the dish. "After this breakfast, my next stop is cardiology," a viewer joked in the comments. "First bite: Tastes like heaven. Second bite: Why am I surrounded by clouds?" chimed another. Many supposed that the sandwich would be better if the bread were toasted, while others were satisfied. "You surely know how to make things simple yet tasty," wrote one YouTuber.
Adding hot sauce to fried eggs is one way to give your breakfast sandwich an upgrade, as is using good-quality meat. For sausage, Cumberland or Lincolnshire varieties are full English go-tos, but another type of coarse pork links will do. A full English also calls for back bacon (or British rashers), which is leaner than American bacon. You should be able to find rashers online or at a specialty British import shop. Of course, you can still make a Ramsay-inspired breakfast sandwich using whatever sausage links or bacon you'd like.