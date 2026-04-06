The Spud Alex Guarnaschelli Wouldn't Use For Mashed Potatoes

There are endless mashed potato recipes out there, each one cozier than the next. While the dish is technically pretty simple — usually mashed, cooked starchy potatoes with various dairy ingredients, salt, and pepper — some cooks feel strongly about their particular preparation method. Take it from chef Alex Guarnaschelli, who's given great thought to which type of potato is best to use for the iconic side. Surprisingly, Yukon potatoes are at the bottom of her list.

"Yukon Gold: juicy, yellow flesh, holds its shape really well when you cook it," she explained in an Instagram video. "They have a really good, sweet, sturdy flesh," she explains, which is why she prefers to roast them or use them to make gnocchi. "Some people like to use these for mashed potatoes. I don't," she says definitively. This is somewhat controversial, as a number of prominent chefs and cooks (including Martha Stewart and Marcus Samuelsson) prefer Yukon potatoes for the beloved accompaniment.

Nonetheless, she later adds that she "really likes the taste" of Yukon Gold potatoes. "They're sweeter. These Yukons are like, kinda nuttier and really good. They're almost like a hazelnut," she opines. In addition to roasting them or turning them into gnocchi, Guarnaschelli also prefers Yukon Golds for potato salad, likely due to their tender texture and waxy consistency that allows the dressing to absorb without turning the potatoes to mush.