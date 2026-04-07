The Unexpected Ingredient In Julie Andrews' Carrot Cake Frosting

If you think tofu is just for stir-fries and soups, you're underestimating the plant-based powerhouse. It works miracles in smoothies, sauces, and desserts alike. Don't believe us? Julie Andrews' carrot cake recipe might convince you.

Featured in the 1992 "USO Celebrity Cookbook," the dessert is easy to replicate. It takes time, since the warm-spiced layer cake and frosting are made from scratch and the base needs to cool before it's decorated. Tofu stands in for traditional cream cheese in the frosting; while the plant-based replacement is not inherently as tangy, its creaminess is undeniably on par. Infused with orange zest, orange extract, and honey, the sweet topping is made without dairy. If that sounds strange, know that vegan frosting is more common than you might think. The dessert is also free of eggs, as the cornmeal in the batter helps the cake bind without them.

In case you aren't familiar, tofu is made from soaked, ground, cooked soybeans, which are turned from soy milk into curds with a salt coagulant. Varieties include silken, soft, firm, and extra-firm (which the USO used when recreating the cake). For the latter three types, the curds are pressed into sturdy blocks. However, silken tofu isn't pressed, resulting in a creamier, softer texture. This type is fair game for frosting, too.