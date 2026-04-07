The Unexpected Ingredient In Julie Andrews' Carrot Cake Frosting
If you think tofu is just for stir-fries and soups, you're underestimating the plant-based powerhouse. It works miracles in smoothies, sauces, and desserts alike. Don't believe us? Julie Andrews' carrot cake recipe might convince you.
Featured in the 1992 "USO Celebrity Cookbook," the dessert is easy to replicate. It takes time, since the warm-spiced layer cake and frosting are made from scratch and the base needs to cool before it's decorated. Tofu stands in for traditional cream cheese in the frosting; while the plant-based replacement is not inherently as tangy, its creaminess is undeniably on par. Infused with orange zest, orange extract, and honey, the sweet topping is made without dairy. If that sounds strange, know that vegan frosting is more common than you might think. The dessert is also free of eggs, as the cornmeal in the batter helps the cake bind without them.
In case you aren't familiar, tofu is made from soaked, ground, cooked soybeans, which are turned from soy milk into curds with a salt coagulant. Varieties include silken, soft, firm, and extra-firm (which the USO used when recreating the cake). For the latter three types, the curds are pressed into sturdy blocks. However, silken tofu isn't pressed, resulting in a creamier, softer texture. This type is fair game for frosting, too.
What to consider when choosing tofu for Julie Andrews' carrot cake
Julie Andrews' carrot cake recipe is a labor of love. For instance, you should shred the carrots yourself for a moister crumb. Once you make the frosting, you'll find it's one of the best ways to cook with tofu. The USO blog suggests firm or silken tofu; the former works but the frosting will likely be denser. However, the latter's high moisture content makes it silkier and easier to blend. Either way, the frosting comes together in a food processor.
Wondering which tofu brand to use? Pulmuone is a top choice that has received praise for its texture, minimal use of ingredients, and overall quality. The Korean product is typically easy to find in the States at Asian markets. If you can't find Pulmuone, other popular options in the U.S. include Nasoya, Soy Boy, Hodo, and House Foods.
Once you prepare the frosting, there are ways to upgrade and customize it. First, taste it before coating the cake. If needed, you can sweeten it to your liking with additional honey or confectioners' sugar. For tangy brightness akin to cream cheese, consider adding lemon juice or apple cider vinegar. If the texture is too thick, thin it gradually with plant-based milk. To play up the toasted coconut garnish, add a few drops of coconut extract to the frosting.