The Nastiest Thing Matt Leblanc Ate On The Set Of Friends

Over the course of 10 seasons on "Friends," everyone's favorite foodie, Joey, happily ate just about any food — no matter how off-putting. Things were a little different behind the scenes. During a 2018 appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey, was asked about the worst thing he had to eat on the sitcom's set. The star revealed how he unknowingly ended up eating a mushy blend of whipped cream and bananas that co-star David Schwimmer had spat out moments ago. "So we cut, and as we're cutting, he kind of spits it back on his plate, like that [...] and I'm looking the other way, I didn't see him spitting [...] and we go again and now I'm eating it," he recounted to audible laughs and groans from the audience. The worst (or funniest) bit? No one said anything to LeBlanc. Instead, they let him find out during a blooper reel screening at the wrap party.

The mistake occurred on the set of the iconic "Friends" kitchen in 1999, during the filming of Season 6, Episode 9 ("The One Where Ross Got High"). Funnily enough, the scene actually features the show's worst dish — Rachel's botched trifle. Veteran fans of the sitcom may recall Jennifer Aniston's character making hybrid of English trifle and shepherd's pie because two pages of a recipe book got stuck together. As the episode progresses, LeBlanc's Joey is the only one who can stomach the meat and dessert amalgamation. "Custard? Good. Jam? Good. Meat? Good," he famously says as he wolfs it down. But David Schwimmer's mushy mouthful? Not so good.