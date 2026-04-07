What Does KFC Do With Leftover Chicken?

Coated in the company's signature secret blend of 11 herbs and spices, KFC's fried chicken is an American classic — and international favorite. In 2025 alone, the chain sold $36.4 billion worth of food at its roughly 34,000 outposts across the globe (per Nation's Restaurant News). That's a whole lot of chicken. And while any given KFC location is likely to sell plenty of drumsticks and thighs throughout the day, there's always a chance of having unsold food left in the kitchen by closing time. So, what does KFC do with that leftover chicken? Well, it depends.

Some of KFC's surplus food gets donated to community members in need. In 1999, the KFC Foundation joined the Harvest program launched by Yum! Brands Inc., which connects restaurant outposts to local food banks and hunger relief programs. According to the KFC Foundation website, the chain has donated more than 92 million meals to over 4,300 nonprofits since joining the initiative.

Not only is this move a great way to reduce food waste, it also offers an opportunity for the company to connect more deeply with the many communities it feeds, both in the United States and abroad. "Our Harvest Program embodies the belief that food has the power to unite, uplift, and inspire change," said Trisha Baksh, the brand lead of a KFC franchise located in Trinidad and Tobago (one of the brand's largest markets), in a 2025 press release (via Newsday).