What Does KFC Do With Leftover Chicken?
Coated in the company's signature secret blend of 11 herbs and spices, KFC's fried chicken is an American classic — and international favorite. In 2025 alone, the chain sold $36.4 billion worth of food at its roughly 34,000 outposts across the globe (per Nation's Restaurant News). That's a whole lot of chicken. And while any given KFC location is likely to sell plenty of drumsticks and thighs throughout the day, there's always a chance of having unsold food left in the kitchen by closing time. So, what does KFC do with that leftover chicken? Well, it depends.
Some of KFC's surplus food gets donated to community members in need. In 1999, the KFC Foundation joined the Harvest program launched by Yum! Brands Inc., which connects restaurant outposts to local food banks and hunger relief programs. According to the KFC Foundation website, the chain has donated more than 92 million meals to over 4,300 nonprofits since joining the initiative.
Not only is this move a great way to reduce food waste, it also offers an opportunity for the company to connect more deeply with the many communities it feeds, both in the United States and abroad. "Our Harvest Program embodies the belief that food has the power to unite, uplift, and inspire change," said Trisha Baksh, the brand lead of a KFC franchise located in Trinidad and Tobago (one of the brand's largest markets), in a 2025 press release (via Newsday).
KFC turns lots of leftovers into its classic pot pies
When KFC doesn't send excess chicken to send to those in need, there's a good chance staffers will repurpose it for other meals. As self-identified employees have revealed, leftover poultry is often shredded and baked into the chain's chicken pot pies the next day. "I worked a summer at KFC when I was a teenager," wrote one Reddit user in a thread on r/fastfood. "At the end of the night we would put on gloves and remove the chicken from the bones so it could be used in the chicken pot pies."
Some folks may consider the use of day-old chicken a reason never to order the pot pie from KFC. However, such savory pastries have long been used to stretch leftover meat, so the restaurant's practice is actually pretty traditional. It is also heartening to learn that KFC's pot pies are indeed made on site. Sure, they're more so assembled than made from scratch, but the shredded chicken and golden, flaky crust are as "fresh" as it gets.
There are some other, unofficial methods of making the most of excess food. Former employees of the chain said that they would sell buckets of fried chicken at a discount just before closing, have staff members take some home, or simply scarf some down themselves. Any KFC chicken that isn't donated, repurposed, or consumed at the end of the night is simply tossed — but certainly not for a lack of trying.